24 | Communiqué de presse
Press release displayed 4416 times
Joshua Martin from Martin Shapes will be in France at UWL factory from 15th of March to shape an exceptional range custom surfboards
Published on 14/03/2018 à 15:57
2018 has already begun for all the surf world. While all the braves are shooting the big winter swells, we prepared just for you the new International shapers schedule who gonna come in our factory at LA ROCHELLE (France). All year long, from March to December, the most prestigious shapers will be at UWL factory to give you the opportunity to get an exceptional shape, the first shaper to come is Joshua Martin from Martin Shapes, the famous son of the famou Terry Martin.
More than a simply surfboards
Surfboards shaped by Joshua Martin are definitely more than simply surfboards, it’s first a unique product that Joshua likes to customize with tint resin or wood tail bloc. That’s also products from the traditional handmade whose the knowledge is kept in Martin’s family since many years. Joshua grew with the Hobie brand shapes (father’s shapes) which he can also reproduce.
Every boards and tail bloc from Joshua Martin are handmade, design, glassing and sanding are realized by UWL team. Every Martin Shapes models are on the website http://www.martinshapes.eu.
Joshua Martin’s portrait:
From this, Josh has upholded the legendary status his dad established through the Martin Shapes brand by building fine traditionally hand crafted surfboards in both wood and foam.
Pictures of UWL Shapers Club, click here
Communiqué publié par CARDINAL Thomas
Published on 14/03/2018 à 15:57 sur 24presse.com
CARDINAL Thomas
UWL SURFBOARDS
www.uwl-surfboards.com
Contacter
Press release copyrights free 24presse.com
Press contact
CARDINAL Thomas
UWL SURFBOARDS
Website
www.uwl-surfboards.com
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion
Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "sports"
HUMAN Immobilier lance le Challenge HUMAN Sport Amateur...Publié le 11/04/2024 à 17:57 Création de la Fédération Européenne de Pickleball (...Publié le 12/06/2023 à 16:04 66 Degrés Sud - La Cyclo : inscriptions ouvertes pour l...Publié le 02/03/2023 à 12:20