Second edition of 66 Degrés SUD - La Cyclo from 28 to 30 April 2022

Published on 31/03/2022 à 10:26

This year’s La Cyclo of Perpignan Méditerranée Métropole is set to become a major event: a high-level professional race but also a real cycling festival for amateurs. Over three days, 800 participants will race through the streets of the Perpignan agglomeration and pass through an exceptional landscape of vineyards, villages, passes and coastal paths. All this is accompanied by ambitious gradients with breathtaking views of our region.


La cyclo proposes 3 types of routes

  • Time trial on Thursday 28 April (10km, 390 meters of altitude difference), a qualifying race for the Gran Fondo world championships, organised by the UCI for licensed riders.
     
  • Cyclosportive on Saturday 30 April : (two 125-km races with a difference of 1485 meters in altitude, and a 165-km race with a difference of 2000 meters in altitude), qualifying races for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships.
     
  • Cyclotourism on Saturday 30 April : (two 50-km races with 110 meters of difference in altitude and a 98-km race with 250 meters of difference in altitude), open to everyone aged 18 and over (five euros participation fee).
     

A festival and a gourmet outdoor village

As part of the 2022 edition, we will also be organising a festival and a gourmet outdoor village across 6800m2 at the Palais des expositions in Perpignan. Activities, tastings of local products, secured bike storage areas, exhibitors' stands, catering area…All will be planned to welcome the participants and their families Friday and Saturday.
 

A major sporting event in the Pyrenees-Orientales

The cyclo 66 DEGRÉS SUD is poised to become a major sporting event in the Pyrenees-Orientales, which has not yet hosted a cycle race of international calibre until now. A choice made by Perpignan Méditerranée Métropole in line with the development of the tourist appeal of our region and the development of the network of cycling paths.
 


Event website 
www.66-degres-sud.fr

Access to press kit here

 

 

