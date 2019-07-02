mode-beaute

With 20 years of presence and expertise in the Middle East and the Gulf market, 85 stores across 9 countries, Faces is the leading beauty retailer with the latest fragrance, skincare, bath and body, makeup, haircare, and accessories in the region operated by the exclusive partner Faces Beauty Morocco.

Khaleej Digital designed and delivered an appealing website that translates the brand’s vision.

Customers across the Kingdom of Morocco can now have access to their favourite beauty brands at their finger print and be delivered within 24 hours in Casablanca.

Ali Kabbaj, Faces Beauty Morocco Chairman said: "Khaleej Digital came highly recommended to us through our network in the MENA region and we opted for them due to their professionalism, expertise and capability to support us not only in building the technical solution but also in the maintenance and the digital marketing strategy. We wanted to build our website on a scalable platform that provides the flexibility and customisation that we need and quick time to market. Ali Kabbaj added: “The current pandemic situation has presented us with a set of new challenges and opportunities and we needed as a premium omnichannel beauty brand to have an online channel for our customers."



Ahmed Chinbou, Khaleej Digital’s CEO said: "Morocco is experiencing a positive growth in digital shopping right now with a high penetration in mobile use. There are massive opportunities for brands and businesses in the kingdom to enter the digital space and generate new revenue streams. Working with Ali’s team was amazing, we were impressed with the maturity of the team and enjoyed working with them. Our success resides in our team’s extensive experience from strategic advisory to designing and developing seamless ecommerce experiences with a strong understanding of the local market and cultural behaviours."



About Faces Morocco



Faces Morocco is a leading beauty multibrand from Middle East, offering a large selection of product categories from Perfume, Make-Up, Skin Care…..from international luxury beauty brands such as Dior, Chanel, YSL, Hermès, Guerlain, Cartier, Estée Lauder and some exclusive brands such as L’Occitane or Pinky Goat.



The company operates four stores in the kingdom, three in Casablanca and one in Rabat.



Email: facesbeauty@interedecbeauty.ma

www.facesbeauty.ma





About Khaleej Digital



Khaleej Digital, headquartered in Dubai with offices in France, Morocco and India is a fast paced and fiercely competitive digital advisory firm that remains at the cutting edge of Omnichannel consulting, digital marketing and Web development.



The company provides beyond technical solutions; they partner with their clients throughout their digital journey and ensure that every small or big change in the digital landscape is acknowledged at the right time and tackled with the right strategy.



www.khaleejdigital.com