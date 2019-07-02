The platform for collective legal actions, MySmartCab, is thus opening up to all European citizens a "class action" to prevent any infringement of individual freedoms [2].
This action before the Court of Justice of the European Union is based on the principle of transparency, as advocated by Article 1 of the Treaty on European Union. ">
|

24 | Communiqué de presse

Press release displayed 1278 times

print
societe

Green pass: a class action lawsuit open to Europeans

Published on 13/04/2021 à 16:31

An open letter is published today by "L'Obs" [1] to mark the first European collective legal action. An online press conference will be held on Thursday 15 April at 10am.
The platform for collective legal actions, MySmartCab, is thus opening up to all European citizens a "class action" to prevent any infringement of individual freedoms [2].
This action before the Court of Justice of the European Union is based on the principle of transparency, as advocated by Article 1 of the Treaty on European Union.


logo Mysmartcab logo it    logo es    logo de    logo fr    logo en

 

The health pass: a Europe-wide issue

Due to the need to be numerous, a petition preceded the European collective action. From 50,000 signatures onwards, a request for production of documents will be filed by the legal team with the European Commission free of charge.

If this amicable phase is rejected, the petitioners who wish to do so can join the collective legal action. The cost of the legal action is then shared between the thousands of citizens who freely decide to participate, for a fee starting at around 20 euros per participant.


A first act of transparency required: vaccine evaluation data

The European health pass is based on the efficacy and safety of Covid-19 vaccines. Initially, the collective action aims to get the European Medicines Agency to publish the evaluation data for the four vaccines. In fact, given the weakness of the preliminary studies, the Agency has only validated these vaccines provisionally, on the basis of a conditional marketing authorisation.

 

dejavu.legal


Transparency on the "health pass": a citizen counter-power

For Christophe Lèguevaques and Arnaud Durand, lawyers at the Paris Bar and initiators of the Dejavu.legal project: "Faced with high economic stakes, transparency is required to restore trust and guarantee individual freedoms [3]."

 

Press conference (by videoconference) 

Thursday April 15, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Registration on :  t.martin@lexprecia.com

In the presence of :

Michèle RIVASI - MEP 
Christophe LÈGUEVAQUES and Arnaud DURAND - lawyers at the Paris Bar

 

 

[1] The open letter and the list of signatories can be accessed at www.nouvelobs.com/opinions/
[2] The European initiative and its class action are described on DejaVu.legal
[3] On fundamental rights, see the UN Secretary General's statement: Liu.re/UN-Covid19

About MySmartCab

MySmartCab is a platform for collective actions at the service of French and now European citizens, with the first European class action #DejaVu.The platform brings together people who are deprived, isolated, of any kind, but who have a similar dispute in order to create a balance of power with opponents of high calibres. It has enabled the defence of thousands of claimants in the #Levothyrox, #Linky, #5G cases, and the right to prescribe or have access to treatment with #Noublionsrien.

 

Communiqué publié par Durand Arnaud
Published on 13/04/2021 à 16:31 sur 24presse.com
Durand Arnaud
MySMARTcab

DejaVu.legal/
Contacter

Press release copyrights free 24presse.com

Send email to
Durand Arnaud

Company : MySMARTcab

Press contact

Durand Arnaud
MySMARTcab

Contacter

Website
DejaVu.legal/

Diffuser
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion

Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "societe"