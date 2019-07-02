culture

« L’absolu » photographs and writing installations Gérard Rancinan & Caroline Gaudriault

Exhibition at Le Dôme, 1 les Verdiannes 33330 Saint Emilion, France

from 1 August to 20 September 2023



Le Dôme, a unique winery, conceived and designed by Lord Norman Foster for the English winemaker Jonathan Maltus opens its doors on Tuesday August the 1st to the work of artists Gerard Rancinan and Caroline Gaudriault.

The choice of this exceptional location was no accident.

In 2021, at the opening of the Saint Emilion Grand Cru winery, Le Dôme, Gerard Rancinan exposed his portrait of Jonathan Maltus which today welcomes visitors.

This explains why it had to be Gerard Rancinan that was chosen to exhibit his masterful take on still-life photography in the heart of Saint-Emilion's most prestigious terroirs. He is accompanied by Caroline Gaudriault, expert in art exposition and texts.

As always with Gerard, his photographic work takes us on a voyage which balances the imaginary with the aesthetic. The journey is punctuated by texts written on steel plates, which provide a link between the images.

These “stills” are a group of stories, objects which come to life under Man’s hand, bringing with them a vision of an era, a gap which feeds the fantasy and the poetry of Lord Norman Foster’s Heritage Signature & Jonathan Maltus vineyards.

The photographic & literary art forms exposed here blend discretely with the terroir, where the still-life interacts perfectly with the living nature of a vineyard, where the imagination can visit the wine cellar, where art is subtly paired with wine.





