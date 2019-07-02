entreprises

A historic partnership

Thanks to a close collaboration between Mercio and ITM AI teams, and their renewed relationship dating back to 2019, this historic partnership supports the group’s continuous sales performance growth. Moreover, it achieves the group’s strategy of adapting its pricing according to each stores’ local contexts, optimizing its margins, and using automation that allows its teams to focus on value-added tasks.



Adapting pricing for each store

This partnership renewal and extension enables ITM AI to control the sale prices for each individual store. This is especially significant because certain product prices can be adapted at a local level while others can’t, based on price-image challenges and regulations. With a need to differentiate 90,000 products at over 1,645 stores, dynamically changing prices at scale requires significant skill. This is equal to adjusting nearly 150 million prices.



Mercio's unprecedented innovation

Mercio is the only solution on the market capable of deploying the computing power needed to achieve dynamic price adjustments in just a few minutes. This is made possible through their advanced technologies in data science and analytics that creates precise, high-performance strategies and implements them in record time. It will allow ITM AI to pilot its commercial strategy, in particular by promoting the sale of retailer’s brands products, the "Producers and Traders" group main interest. Mercio management tool will also enable the company to manage its price recommendations by store, according to formats and local competition, while continuing to ensure the consistency of product prices on the shelf. This will guarantee a sense of trust with its customers, which is particularly important to the group.



Valentine Dreyfuss, Mercio's Managing Director, comments: "We are pleased that ITM AI, one of the major players in food retailing, has renewed its confidence in us. It confirms our leading position in the pricing market for this sector. We are also delighted that they are counting on our expertise and technological excellence to face the transformations to come in the near future.”





Claude Genetay, ITM AI's Managing Director, concludes: "We are fully satisfied with the Mercio solution and very excited about the next steps of this contract renewal. Mercio is now a major partner, helping us achieve our ambitious pricing objectives. Our brand faces increasingly intense competition, complex challenges, and massive volumes of data, and it is essential for our teams to have both the best tool available and the support of pricing experts."

About Mercio



Mercio is the leading pricing platform for managing sales in the retail sector. In only five years, it has proven its excellence to many top retailers, including. Intermarché, Leroy Merlin and Monoprix, PicWicToys, FeuVert and MrBricolage. Mercio’s pricing platform delivers innovative technologies, AI and data science that enables retailers to attract in-store customers, direct them towards margin-generating purchases, and build loyalty.



For more information visit : www.mercio.io



About Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Intermarché



With nearly 4,000 points of sale in Europe and a turnover of 45.2 billion euros in 2021, Groupement Les Mousquetaires is one of the major players in the retail sector. Created in 1969, the company brings together more than 3,000 independent entrepreneurs and 150,000 employees. The group's brands are Intermarché, Netto (food); Bricomarché, Brico Cash, Bricorama and Bricoprivé.com (DIY); Roady and Rapid Pare-Brise (mobility). In addition to their integrated logistics and real estate activities, Les Mousquetaires have 59 food production sites, all located in France, forming the Intermarché "Producers & Traders" brand.



Present in France, Les Mousquetaires also operate in Belgium, Portugal and Poland. To follow the Group's news visit www.mousquetaires.com or @mousquetairesfr on all major social media platforms. With more than 1,850 Intermarché outlets in France (available in four formats: super, contact, express and hyper), and thanks to its unique "Producers & Traders" model, the company is the second largest independent retailer in France. For Intermarché, "better production" means supporting French and responsible production, and "better eating" means helping French population to eat a little better every day.