Having launched Talentpeople (the Group’s RPO subsidiary) in Spain under the Winid brand name, the Ergalis Group has now turned its attention to Switzerland.

About InterXpert SA

InterXpert is a Genevan temporary employment agency specialising in the medical and construction sectors. It turned over €15m in 2021 and has a dozen staff led by two founders, who are preparing to retire and will be supporting the Ergalis Group while a new manager is sought.

Specialising in the medical and construction sectors, InterXpert’s work aligns perfectly with the specialist staffing solutions offered by the Group for over 10 years.





"This acquisition reflects the Group’s strategic desire to develop its priority specialisms in Europe. The new base will also allow us to deploy all our brands and staffing solutions in Switzerland,” explains Frédéric Noyer, Ergalis Group Chairman.

The first stage of Swiss expansion

The Ergalis Group hopes that this new presence in Geneva will pave the way for an ambitious development programme, with new agencies and offices to open in Switzerland’s other French-speaking cantons.



External growth strategy



The Swiss acquisition is a key part of the Ergalis Group’s growth strategy, which began 10 years ago. It follows organic and external investments in the field of international recruitment in order to meet major clients’ needs more effectively.





Continued organic growth in France

The Group has also continued to grow organically in France, opening numerous agencies to consolidate its position as a specialist. In retail, three new openings are planned for this year (in Aix, Lille and Brest), while in medical, six agencies will launch (in Clermont-Ferrand, Montpellier, Rouen, Toulouse, Nice and Versailles).

About the Ergalis Group

The Ergalis Group was created in 2010, has a turnover of over 300 million euros and employs over 650 staff across 120 offices in France.

The Group is one of the top 10 leaders in its market. It provides specialist and innovative staffing services and is always looking to optimise tools, processes and new technologies in order to meet client needs more effectively.

With this innovative approach, the Group also works on enhancing job search methods, improving candidate employability and optimising client HR processes.

Clearly positioned, it provides specialist staffing solutions through its three brands: