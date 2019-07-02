24 | Communiqué de presse
PRECISION Welcomes Olivia Schmidt as Chief Commercial Officer
Greenville, SC, USA, September 1st, 2023
PRECISION, the global leader in aerosol valves since 1949, is delighted to announce the appointment of Olivia Schmidt as Chief Commercial Officer, effective today. She will be based in New Jersey, USA, and report directly to the Group CEO.
With an impressive career spanning 28 years in global business leadership, Olivia is well equipped to lead PRECISION's sales and marketing departments. Her multifaceted expertise encompasses the Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Pigments & Additives, Catalysts, Automotive, and Industrial sectors. She has held pivotal roles in renowned companies like BASF Corporation and Kymera International.
Olivia Schimdt, PRECISION Chief Commercial Officer
CEO Harald Biederbick expressed his enthusiasm: "I am thrilled about Olivia's arrival. Her extensive commercial experience and leadership will further strengthen our ability to anticipate market needs and offer innovative, disruptive products that meet the demands of tomorrow's consumers. Olivia's data-driven approach and multicultural proficiency will enhance our global sales capabilities."
Olivia is known for her inspirational leadership style, emphasizing a culture of innovation and diversity. Her proven ability to transform strategies into tangible results for customers as well as her strong history in forming mutually beneficial strategic partnerships make her an invaluable asset to PRECISION.
Olivia succeeds Eric Derouin, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside the company. "We are confident that Olivia's experience and leadership will seamlessly build upon the foundation Eric has laid. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Eric for his dedication and contributions over the last four years," added Biederbick.
Originally from Argentina, Olivia has spent her entire career in the United States. She holds an MBA from the University of Hartford, USA, and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration completed in Caracas, Venezuela.
About PRECISION
PRECISION, the inventor of the modern aerosol valve, is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of aerosol valves, actuators, and other dispensing solutions for various end-markets, such as the personal care, household, food, industrial, and pharmaceutical markets. With 17 facilities in 15 countries on 6 continents, PRECISION is the only player that offers global coverage.
For more information: www.precisionglobal.com / groupmarketing@precisionglobal.com
