Global BPO Alliance is the world's first global BPO call center alliance

Published on 09/11/2020 à 14:42

Global BPO Alliance is the world's first global BPO call center alliance that brings together independent BPO providers from Asia, Europe and South America.

GBA call center


Masterpiece Group Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Osamu Sato), INETcc (France: CEO Denis Guittet), Colombia Outsourcing Solutions S.A.S. (Colombia: CEO Felipe Samper), INGO S.p.A. (Italy: CEO Marco Durante), and 95teleweb Information Co. (China: CEO Wang Yuan) have established the global call center alliance “GBA Global BPO Alliance Pte. Ltd.” as a legal entity. Its secretariat headquarters was opened in Milan, Italy in June this year.

Established to be a strategic partner for companies promoting globalization, GBA's mission is to continue to provide our corporate users around the world, no matter where they are located or what language they require, with peace of mind that they will be able to use a variety of BPO services at reasonable prices over a long term. Currently, there are 14 member companies of GBA. Although we can cover 28 languages, we are continuing to expand the number of languages we can cover in the future. 


GBA's features are as follows:

  • 1. Single Point of Contact
    When a customer wanted a global operation that spanned several countries, it was necessary to set up a meeting in each country. With GBA, there is a single point of contact, and GBA takes care of all the cumbersome tasks, such as giving instructions to each country. Smooth communication is possible no matter where the customer is located in the world.
  • 2. Coverage of 60% of the World's Languages
    In addition to the world's major languages of English, Chinese and Spanish, we also offer a variety of local languages such as Hindi, Bengali, German, French, Italian and Burmese at local prices. We currently offer 28 languages, and as such, we already cover more than 60% of the world's population.
  • 3. Best Partner Selection in Each Country
    English is the standard language for global BPO players. However, at GBA, in addition to the Philippines, where all the BPO players from all over the world are gathered, there is also a wide variety of English speaking countries such as Bangladesh, where prices are currently the cheapest in the world, and Malaysia, where has a strong asset of Asian English such as Singlish. Therefore, you don't need to look for offshore call centers by yourself, as GBA will select the most suitable partner for your needs.

It is said that there are three main costs that determine the price of BPO services: communication costs, depreciation of information systems, and labor costs. In today's world, it is no exaggeration to say that the key to success of BPO services is "cost effectiveness", since there is no significant difference in costs between countries except for labor costs due to the spread of internet and the remarkable development of the information and communication fields. GBA will expand the number of supported countries and languages, building on the prerequisites of stable quality and localized prices. If you are looking to reduce costs and increase efficiency in your global BPO operations, we at GBA will be happy to assist you.
 

GBA Member Companies and Supported Languages

Member Companies

Location

Center Location

Supported Languages

Masterpiece Group, Inc.

Japan

Tokyo

Japanese

Japan

Oita

Japanese

Beijing 95 Teleweb Information Co., LTD

China

Beijing

Chinese

China

Hefei

Chinese

China

Handan

Chinese
AnswerNet USA 16 US states English
AnswerNet Canada Toronto, Winnipeg English, french
AnswerNet South-Africa Cape-Town Afrikaans – dutch - english

Colombia Outsourcing Solutions S.A.S

Colombia

Bogota

Spanish

Brazil

Palmas

Portuguese

Day Three Business Services Sdn Bhd.

 Malaysia Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia

Malay
Malaysia Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia		 Bahasa Indonesia
Malaysia Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia		 Vietnamese

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia

 Khmer

Nexus Contact Center

Tunisia

Tunis

French, Arabic

Telecom Express

Russia

Moscow

Russian
Telecom Express Ukraine Zhitomir Ukrainian

FIFOTech

Bangladesh

Dhaka

Bengali

India

Kolkata

Hindi

TDM

Germany

Sarstedt

German

INGO S.p.A.,

Italy

Milano

Italian

Nice Call Co.,LTD.

Thailand

Bangkok

Thai

Masterpiece Group (Myanmar) Co., Ltd.

Myanmar

Yangon

Burmese
Masterpiece Group (Philippines) Co., Ltd. Philippines Manila Tagalog
Multicom  Belgium Liège Dutch, French
INETcc - others Europe Praha, Copenhagen, Zagreb, Ljubljana, Bucharest, etc. Czech, Slovak, Danish, Swedish, Croatian, Slovenian, Bulgarian, Romanian, greek

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GBA Global BPO Alliance Pte. Ltd.

  • Head Office 21 Bukit Batok Cresent #24-72 Wcega Tower, Singapore
  • Headquarters Via 1 Maggio 13 20037 Milano Italy
  • Representative CEO Denis Guittet
  • Date of Establishment June 28, 2020
  • Corporate Website www.gbacallcenter.com

logo

 

