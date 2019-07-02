Du lundi au vendredi de 8H à 19H au (33) (0)9 52 93 38 78

Menu
Envoyer votre communiqué

24 | Communiqué de presse

print
musique

EDS Trio – Album "Sombre"

Published on 07/04/2023 à 11:46



Reunion on a jazz tune...

The album "Sombre" marks the return of the jazz trio EDS. After a break of nearly two decades, the bet was daring: record in a few days the album of the reunion. Alchemy works more than ever! Their playing has matured and marries the freedom and complicity acquired through a long practice of pure improvisation with the clarity of themes and compositions...

The lyricism and fluidity of Stéphane Sassi's piano dialogue with the atmospheric and sonic richness of Vincent Géraud's drums, all carried by the flawless pulsation, breaths and depth of Raphaël Commerçon's bass.

More than darkness, this album explores a range of chiaroscuro with various shades... We let ourselves be carried away in the enchantment of swaying melodies, throbbing ostinatos, or peaceful ballads that illuminate the colorful grays of "Sombre", for a gentle journey ...


"Sombre"
EDS Trio
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd 
Cd Digital, Cd Physical – Limited Edition 

Track List 
- 01 – Sombre 
- 02 – Pharoa 
- 03 – Ralliement 
- 04 – Arrière-saison 
- 05 – La sérénade de Richards 
- 06 – Bill s Moods 
- 07 – Styx 
- 08 – Absolumente 
- 09 – Ondée 

Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1667233159

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/1s4iJkpwR7kY6H47cceBtY

YouTube https://youtu.be/Ji7vuRE-y0w

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

Communiqué publié par Braoude Lydia
Published on 07/04/2023 à 11:46 sur 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd

www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contacter

Press release copyrights free 24presse.com

Send email to
Braoude Lydia

Company : Plaza Mayor Company ltd

Press contact

Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd

Contacter

Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com

Diffuser
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion

Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "musique"