Both musicians draw their talents from distinguished backgrounds:

• Cyril Morin is a multi-awarded composer, Academy member, with several nominations from the World Soundtrack, Jerry Goldsmith Awards and European Film Awards.

• William Lecomte won First Prize for Composer and Best Band in La Défense Jazz Festival 1988 in Paris and the French «Django d’or» album award as Arranger and Pianist as well as a nomination at the French « Victoires de la Musique ».

Their music displays an eclectic range of influences, employing many different elements from Morin’s recent soundtracks (Frontiers, The Last Film Show) and solo albums (New Dawn, Ayurveda). The style ranges from minimalism to a complex mix of layered piano tracks that display the virtuosity of two musicians at their creative peak.

More than just a duet, the album was performed live then played and mixed in a virtual environment, using a combination of rooms and distances. The result is an ear-opening musical voyage in which sounds come and go in unexplored directions, forming an intriguing sonic tapestry for the listener.

Track list:



1- Frontiers (Piano version)

2- Meeting in Paris (Piano version)

3- You’re my best enemy (Piano version)

04- Eva is far away (Piano version)

05- Uptight morning (Piano version)

06- The last Film Show (Piano version)

07- Nothing else than winning (Piano version)

08- Feeling the path (Piano version)

09- I’m there for you (Piano version)

10- Song for Leo (Piano version)

11- The art of energy (Piano version)

12- In love – sad (Piano version)

Press about Cyril Morin's previous album and work

"A successful film composer, producer and musician" (Variety)

"Multiple talents..." (Première)

"Cyril's music takes us a million miles away" (Unlimited Pop)

"...Intriguing and very imaginative..." (Vogue)

"An original and inspired composer..." (Trax)

"Morin has captured the essence of what made his style great. A good listen" (S.C.L. Mag)

"Wonderfully varied and evocative score by French composer Cyril Morin...To infuse the proceeding with added wit and poignancy" (The Hollywood Reporter)

Other album releases in 2021:

The Last Film Show, Zaina (new edition)

Valley of Flowers (new edition)

Documentaries about Cyril Morin:

Decades (2021)

Art of Soundtrack (2014)

https://vimeo.com/293217831

http://cyrilmorin.net



Contact: contact@media-insync.com