"hom" - by Alejandro Karo
Published on 25/04/2023 à 14:47
Creative for film music, Alejandro Karo, try a new form of expression, a personal message, a personal composition like a score for a life.
""hom" is my new album for solo piano, before I write my last album "MARK" I had the idea to have two different albums, one with piano, strings, synthesizers, and another of solo piano pieces, when I finished "MARK", I started to write "hom". This new music for me is just like peace, because I want to this music be like when you are in home, and you feel that peace in your space, your shelter". Alejandro Karo.
Alejandro Karo a created score for a few features in short films selected in various festivals.
hom
by Alejandro Karo
Film music and classic piano sensation’s
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1676105006
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/1JXkmLrWW5XAwyrRDM3asn
YouTube https://youtu.be/F8g8VmUKkvo
Fanlinks https://fanlink.to/iKWY
www.plazamayorcompany.com
