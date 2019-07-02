musique



Creative for film music, Alejandro Karo, try a new form of expression, a personal message, a personal composition like a score for a life.



""hom" is my new album for solo piano, before I write my last album "MARK" I had the idea to have two different albums, one with piano, strings, synthesizers, and another of solo piano pieces, when I finished "MARK", I started to write "hom". This new music for me is just like peace, because I want to this music be like when you are in home, and you feel that peace in your space, your shelter". Alejandro Karo.



Alejandro Karo a created score for a few features in short films selected in various festivals.



Film music and classic piano sensation’s

