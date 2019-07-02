Du lundi au vendredi de 8H à 19H au (33) (0)9 52 93 38 78

"hom" - by Alejandro Karo

Published on 25/04/2023 à 14:47


Creative for film music, Alejandro Karo, try a new form of expression, a personal message, a personal composition like a score for a life.

""hom" is my new album for solo piano, before I write my last album "MARK" I had the idea to have two different albums, one with piano, strings, synthesizers, and another of solo piano pieces, when I finished "MARK", I started to write "hom". This new music for me is just like peace, because I want to this music be like when you are in home, and you feel that peace in your space, your shelter". Alejandro Karo.

Alejandro Karo a created score for a few features in short films selected in various festivals.


hom 
by Alejandro Karo
Film music and classic piano sensation’s
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1676105006

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/1JXkmLrWW5XAwyrRDM3asn

YouTube https://youtu.be/F8g8VmUKkvo 

Fanlinks https://fanlink.to/iKWY

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

