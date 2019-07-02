Du lundi au vendredi de 8H à 19H au (33) (0)9 52 93 38 78

Menu
Envoyer votre communiqué
|

24 | Communiqué de presse

print
musique

"MaMaMi Ah" - MaMaMi Ah trio

Published on 04/05/2023 à 18:02



Jazz Blooming Jazz Memory

It is an introduction to jazz music by the resumption of the known melodies of the French song that is proposed to you by the trio MaMaMi Ah. An open and amused book on the jazz world and a refrain of the French song that comes and is not forgotten.

Sitting in the armchair a coffee in the hand is where ideas come in mind. A feeling, a memory, a close one, a familiar animal and the composition is blooming. Sometimes it takes a while before the track reaches its final shape, sometimes it goes smoothly. 

The concept is to create a music that can be complex but also understandable. Formed in 2018, the group MaMaMi Ah has already explored a wide repertoire: from standard jazz, Disney's classics, to French music. 

Through these experiences, the trio has developed a solid cohesion and a beautiful bond. They play their compositions without artifice, with talent and elegance.

MaMaMi Ah
By MaMaMi Ah
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

1 - L'oeil du chat (04:05)
2 - Douctouyre (06:20)
3 - Le friton (05:45)
4 - Baby'Lone (05:41)
5 - Pour l'instant (05:09)
6 - Bach'n Bola (06:48)
7 - Javotte (06:12)
8 - Samba de Krikri (04:04)
9 - Sampatwo (08:18)

Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1680501392

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/6uuH3ucbjxGjKhl6j8TjlR

YouTube https://youtu.be/jC2LzCSVYos

Fanlinks https://fanlink.to/iSjT

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

Communiqué publié par Braoude Lydia
Published on 04/05/2023 à 18:02 sur 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd

www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contacter

Press release copyrights free 24presse.com

Send email to
Braoude Lydia

Company : Plaza Mayor Company ltd

Press contact

Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd

Contacter

Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com

Diffuser
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion

Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "musique"