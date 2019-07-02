24 | Communiqué de presse
"MaMaMi Ah" - MaMaMi Ah trio
Published on 04/05/2023 à 18:02
Jazz Blooming Jazz Memory
It is an introduction to jazz music by the resumption of the known melodies of the French song that is proposed to you by the trio MaMaMi Ah. An open and amused book on the jazz world and a refrain of the French song that comes and is not forgotten.
Sitting in the armchair a coffee in the hand is where ideas come in mind. A feeling, a memory, a close one, a familiar animal and the composition is blooming. Sometimes it takes a while before the track reaches its final shape, sometimes it goes smoothly.
The concept is to create a music that can be complex but also understandable. Formed in 2018, the group MaMaMi Ah has already explored a wide repertoire: from standard jazz, Disney's classics, to French music.
Through these experiences, the trio has developed a solid cohesion and a beautiful bond. They play their compositions without artifice, with talent and elegance.
MaMaMi Ah
By MaMaMi Ah
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
1 - L'oeil du chat (04:05)
2 - Douctouyre (06:20)
3 - Le friton (05:45)
4 - Baby'Lone (05:41)
5 - Pour l'instant (05:09)
6 - Bach'n Bola (06:48)
7 - Javotte (06:12)
8 - Samba de Krikri (04:04)
9 - Sampatwo (08:18)
Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1680501392
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/6uuH3ucbjxGjKhl6j8TjlR
YouTube https://youtu.be/jC2LzCSVYos
Fanlinks https://fanlink.to/iSjT
www.plazamayorcompany.com
