musique

Alejandro Karo - Album 'Mark'

Published on 13/10/2022 à 18:00


 

A fantastic journey in sound and emotion

Creative for film music, Alejandro Karo, try a new form of expression, a personal message, a personal composition like a score for a life. On 11 titles, with the same name, you have cello, strings and different figure of a new reel talent.

"For me, as a film music composer, is important to carry out this type of personal projects, because the way of working and producing this music is different from how you normally work music for film. This new album, besides being a dream that I have had for a long time, it is a gift for me as composer, because in MARK I can make music that is very personal tome and that I really enjoy composing." Alejandro Karo

Alejandro Karo
Album MARK
Emotional Melody….
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1631106675

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/7eITZWGR92qljkLfYefEP9

YouTube https://youtu.be/-Vyhyguo1c0

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

Communiqué publié par Braoude Lydia
Published on 13/10/2022 à 18:00 sur 24presse.com
