musique







Based on The Incredible True Story that Captivated the World

Based on the true nail-biting mission that captivated the world. An international team of elite divers is mobilized to rescue a boys soccer team trapped in a cave by rising floodwaters.



What's it like to be trapped in a cave for 18 days? How does it feel to be part of one of the biggest rescue missions in history? When rising floodwaters trap a boys soccer team in a cave system in Thailand, an Irish cave diver (Jim Warny, as himself) joins the massive effort to save them. Shot at the original locations – and featuring real heroes involved in the rescue – this incredible saga based on true events is as close as you can get to experiencing for yourself the intensity of this inspiring adventure.



First up we have a trailer debut for Lionsgate's "Cave Rescue," a thriller based on the real-life Tham Luang cave rescue incident from 2018. It stars Jim Warny ("The Rescue"), Ekawat Niratvorapanya ("Girl From Nowhere"), and Lawrence de Stefano ("The Flight Attendant") and opens in theaters, on demand, and digital August 5, 2022, with the Blu-ray arriving on September 13.



Here is an official statement from director, producer, and co-writer Tom Waller: "It was a true honor and privilege to work closely with the real cave divers who participated in the hazardous mission to save the 13 'Wild Boars' soccer team from the cave in Thailand 4 years ago – they are the real superheroes of this miraculous story and showed us the power of the human spirit."

Cave Rescue - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

A film by Tom Waller

Music by Olivier Lliboutry

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1645543713



Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/6AeYmAIFXplcFlcPWkFMjP



YouTube https://youtu.be/DBpS4J3JinA



Film Trailer https://youtu.be/Bfd3tbhPAbg

www.plazamayorcompany.com