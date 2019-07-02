Du lundi au vendredi de 8H à 19H au 05 56 77 88 31

Christina Goh - Album "Jasmin"

Published on 10/05/2022 à 16:47

Live May 20, 2022 8:30 pm - Sunset Jazz Club Paris France


For twenty years, Christina Goh has developed a unique artistic universe, undoubtedly her trademark. With “Jasmin”, the vocalist and songwriter offers us a crossing of the seas of our daily lives on the wings of words and symbolism. This is an original tribute to chosen poets for a series of electro-acoustic sound paintings at the edge of imagination and carried by the voice of "the Black Pearl of Afro-blues'' : "To keep here, in a musical album, the trace of this precious and unique perfume, shared, sublime, like the modesty and sincerity characterizing their writings… Which make one transcend the worst in order to go forward; to build, by preserving the fragile enthusiasm”. This is jazz, in its fundamental aspect; original poetry, in all its limpidity. 

Christina Goh - Album "Jasmin" 
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Cd Digital & Cd Physical (Edition Limitée)

  • 01 - Prélude (La complainte) (A/C Christina Goh)
  • 02 - Arts : Muses (A/C Christina Goh)                          
  • 03 - Trace du rêve (A/C Christina Goh)
  • 04 - Interlude (The mental train) (A : Christina Goh, Phyllis Wheatley / C : Christina Goh)    
  • 05- Doux parfum (A/C Christina Goh)
  • 06 - Le mystère (A : Christina Goh / C : Yiixpe)      
  • 07 - Don’t fade away feat. Peewaï  (A/C Pierre-Yves Léglise)         
  • 08 - Postlude Jasmin (Simple) (A/C Christina Goh)
  • 09 - Les feuilles mortes (A : Jacques Prévert / C : Joseph Kosma) 

 

Live : Rendez-vous 20 mai 2022 – 20H30 Sunset Jazz Club Paris France

Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1617685819 

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/57LQROOWngbhHQZg99TjRh 

YouTube https://youtu.be/SJUxCRmN89M 

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

