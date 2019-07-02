|

The soundtrack of Christina Goh's show Ut Fortis. A series of sound tableaux, a selection of surprising titles and the essence of an inner victory rarely brought to light. Between Touraine and the American East Coast, from working songs to the poetry of symbols, the guests of reference and Goh's unique voice bear witness to what is not usually sung and given. It's Nectar! (Ut Fortis Cast Recording).

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Tracklist

1 Illusion d'une lumière - feat. Noah Preminger
2 Down to the River He Gone - feat. Jacques Moury Beauchamp
3 Swing Low Sweet Chariot - Inspired by Wallace Willis, feat. Jacques Moury Beauchamp
4 Quand ai-je arrêté de respirer ? - feat. Gotham Djembé, Maxime Perrin
5 Ut Fortis - feat. David Perraudin
6 La Fleur - feat. Catherine Capozzi    
7 Love Song - Inspired by James Russell Lowell, feat. Mary Bichner
8 Fleur d’eau - Inspired by Marcelline Desbordes-Valmore, feat. Les Passeurs de Légendes, Catherine Capozzi, Maxime Perrin
9 Ce n'est plus moi que j'abandonne        
10 Finale - feat. Mary Bichner

UT FORTIS show https://utfortis.christinagoh.com/le-spectacle-solidaire
UT FORTIS (latin) : "Si courageux" / "so brave"

Christina Goh official website : www.christinagoh.com

Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id1530889741 

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/5Qz05ElWwMY130n4Jr0kVJ 

YouTube : https://youtu.be/gX3ED4nHP7s 

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

