24 | Communiqué de presse
Christina Goh - Nectar! (Ut Fortis Cast Recording)
Published on 12/10/2020 à 14:25
The soundtrack of Christina Goh's show Ut Fortis. A series of sound tableaux, a selection of surprising titles and the essence of an inner victory rarely brought to light. Between Touraine and the American East Coast, from working songs to the poetry of symbols, the guests of reference and Goh's unique voice bear witness to what is not usually sung and given. It's Nectar! (Ut Fortis Cast Recording).
Christina Goh - Nectar! (Ut Fortis Cast Recording)
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
CD Digital & Vinyl Collector
Tracklist
1 Illusion d'une lumière - feat. Noah Preminger
2 Down to the River He Gone - feat. Jacques Moury Beauchamp
3 Swing Low Sweet Chariot - Inspired by Wallace Willis, feat. Jacques Moury Beauchamp
4 Quand ai-je arrêté de respirer ? - feat. Gotham Djembé, Maxime Perrin
5 Ut Fortis - feat. David Perraudin
6 La Fleur - feat. Catherine Capozzi
7 Love Song - Inspired by James Russell Lowell, feat. Mary Bichner
8 Fleur d’eau - Inspired by Marcelline Desbordes-Valmore, feat. Les Passeurs de Légendes, Catherine Capozzi, Maxime Perrin
9 Ce n'est plus moi que j'abandonne
10 Finale - feat. Mary Bichner
Nectar! (Ut Fortis Cast Recording)
UT FORTIS show https://utfortis.christinagoh.com/le-spectacle-solidaire
UT FORTIS (latin) : "Si courageux" / "so brave"
Christina Goh official website : www.christinagoh.com
Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id1530889741
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/5Qz05ElWwMY130n4Jr0kVJ
YouTube : https://youtu.be/gX3ED4nHP7s
Communiqué publié par Braoude Lydia
Published on 12/10/2020 à 14:25 sur 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Contacter
Press release copyrights free 24presse.com
Press contact
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion
Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "musique"
Christina Goh - Nectar! (Ut Fortis Cast Recording) ...Publié le 12/10/2020 à 14:25 Sorite de l'album Nectar! (Ut Fortis Cast Recording) par...Publié le 12/10/2020 à 14:07 Eurovision 2021 : Tom Mathis, en lice pour la 65e éditi...Publié le 09/10/2020 à 14:11