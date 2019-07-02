musique

The soundtrack of Christina Goh's show Ut Fortis. A series of sound tableaux, a selection of surprising titles and the essence of an inner victory rarely brought to light. Between Touraine and the American East Coast, from working songs to the poetry of symbols, the guests of reference and Goh's unique voice bear witness to what is not usually sung and given. It's Nectar! (Ut Fortis Cast Recording).

Christina Goh - Nectar! (Ut Fortis Cast Recording)

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Tracklist

1 Illusion d'une lumière - feat. Noah Preminger

2 Down to the River He Gone - feat. Jacques Moury Beauchamp

3 Swing Low Sweet Chariot - Inspired by Wallace Willis, feat. Jacques Moury Beauchamp

4 Quand ai-je arrêté de respirer ? - feat. Gotham Djembé, Maxime Perrin

5 Ut Fortis - feat. David Perraudin

6 La Fleur - feat. Catherine Capozzi

7 Love Song - Inspired by James Russell Lowell, feat. Mary Bichner

8 Fleur d’eau - Inspired by Marcelline Desbordes-Valmore, feat. Les Passeurs de Légendes, Catherine Capozzi, Maxime Perrin

9 Ce n'est plus moi que j'abandonne

10 Finale - feat. Mary Bichner

Nectar! (Ut Fortis Cast Recording)

UT FORTIS show https://utfortis.christinagoh.com/le-spectacle-solidaire

UT FORTIS (latin) : "Si courageux" / "so brave"

Christina Goh official website : www.christinagoh.com

