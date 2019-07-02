Du lundi au vendredi de 8H à 19H au 05 56 77 88 31

Menu
Envoyer votre communiqué

24 | Communiqué de presse

print
musique

Diego Lipy - Album Pausa

Published on 25/10/2022 à 17:00



 

A New Latin Language

Very intimate, this solo guitar album is an emotional stroll through soft and intense tracks.

The journey of a lifetime...highs but also lows, colours and textures that carry, accompanied on some tracks by sublime voices like those of Alvina Lanselle and Sheilah Cuffy.

Guitarist and composer, Diego Lipnizky was born in Buenos Aires in 1983. At the age of 7, he arrives in Madrid and begins to study modern guitar. As a teenager, he entered the school of music "Escuela de Música Creativa" in Madrid where he obtained his professional license.

Diego takes lessons from great masters such as Ramon Paús, Joaquín Chacón, Jorge Cariglino, Alejandro Roman, Eva Gancedo, Andy Philips, Miguel Blanco or Yayo Morales.

DIEGO LIPY -Album PAUSA
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Cd Digital & Cd Physical Limited Edition 

01 Pausa – 02:47
02 Luna – 02:11
03 Bossa En Mi – 02:31
04 Lonely Trip – 04:36
05 A Tu Lado – 02:42
06 Maïa – 02:25
07 Corriendo detrás – 02:56
08 Ma belle étoile – 01:29
09 You Are There (feat Sheilah Cuffy) – 05:23
10 Canci ón para un ni ño enfadado – 03:36
11 The Caregiver – 03:02
12 For All Of You – 02:40

Diego Lipnizky (Acoustic Guitar and compositions)

Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1646055878

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/06pQbyRE56Nsi7EVQXkUQG

YouTube https://youtu.be/p3GL3BV-LUY

www.plazamayorcompany.com


 

Communiqué publié par Braoude Lydia
Published on 25/10/2022 à 17:00 sur 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd

www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contacter

Press release copyrights free 24presse.com

Send email to
Braoude Lydia

Company : Plaza Mayor Company ltd

Press contact

Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd

Contacter

Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com

Diffuser
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion

Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "musique"