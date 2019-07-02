24 | Communiqué de presse
Diego Lipy - Album Pausa
A New Latin Language
Very intimate, this solo guitar album is an emotional stroll through soft and intense tracks.
The journey of a lifetime...highs but also lows, colours and textures that carry, accompanied on some tracks by sublime voices like those of Alvina Lanselle and Sheilah Cuffy.
Guitarist and composer, Diego Lipnizky was born in Buenos Aires in 1983. At the age of 7, he arrives in Madrid and begins to study modern guitar. As a teenager, he entered the school of music "Escuela de Música Creativa" in Madrid where he obtained his professional license.
Diego takes lessons from great masters such as Ramon Paús, Joaquín Chacón, Jorge Cariglino, Alejandro Roman, Eva Gancedo, Andy Philips, Miguel Blanco or Yayo Morales.
01 Pausa – 02:47
02 Luna – 02:11
03 Bossa En Mi – 02:31
04 Lonely Trip – 04:36
05 A Tu Lado – 02:42
06 Maïa – 02:25
07 Corriendo detrás – 02:56
08 Ma belle étoile – 01:29
09 You Are There (feat Sheilah Cuffy) – 05:23
10 Canci ón para un ni ño enfadado – 03:36
11 The Caregiver – 03:02
12 For All Of You – 02:40
Diego Lipnizky (Acoustic Guitar and compositions)
Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1646055878
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/06pQbyRE56Nsi7EVQXkUQG
YouTube https://youtu.be/p3GL3BV-LUY
