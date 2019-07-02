musique







Sta infatti per uscire il primo album di Enzo Ferrari; un progetto versatile, fresco e leggero, dai colori sfumati e parole che toccano l’anima. 8 brani, orecchiabili e intensi, che riqualificano la parola “pop”, riconsegnandola al suo significato piu’ autentico.testi e musica, quindi, che si fondono in immagini fortemente evocative, dal sapore semplice, originale, ma mai banale.

In fact, Enzo Ferrari's first album is about to be released; a versatile, fresh and light project, with nuanced colors and words that touch the soul. 8 songs, catchy and intense, that requalify the word "pop", returning it to its most authentic meaning. Texts and music, therefore, that merge into strongly evocative images, with a simple, original, but never banal flavor.

ENZO FERRARI – Album “CAMBIO STRADA”

Italian Pop Songs

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd



01 - Amami ancora - Lyrics (Mario Mesolella) Music (Enzo Ferrari)

02 - Un giro ancora e poi - Lyrics( Mario Mesolella) Music (Enzo Ferrari)

03 - Stralcio in sil maggiore - Lyrics (Luca Bussoletti) Music (Enzo Ferrari)

04 - Poi si vedrà - Lyrics (Luca Bussoletti) Music (Enzo Ferrari)

05 - Lo scherzo di un addio - Lyrics (Mario Mesolella) Music (Enzo Ferrai)

06 - Cambio strada - Lyrics (Mario Mesolella) Music (Enzo Ferrari)

07 - Una bestia nel cuore - Lyrics (Mario Mesolella) Music (Enzo Ferrari)

08 - I colori dell’anima - Lyrics (Mario Mesolella) Music (Enzo Ferrari)

Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1550687165

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/74ruMRUjyC9LmHbz3dLaSA

YouTube : https://youtu.be/CpdlJGII998

www.plazamayorcompany.com