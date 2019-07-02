Du lundi au vendredi de 8H à 19H au 05 56 77 88 31

Menu
Envoyer votre communiqué
|

24 | Communiqué de presse

Press release displayed 1040 times

print
musique

Fabio Abate - Album "A Km 0"

Published on 25/10/2021 à 15:34

album
 

Presentation of the album "A km 0"

"A km 0", meaning "made at a distance of zero km", or "zero miles recording" is the title of the new album by the Sicilian singer-songwriter Fabio Abate.

An intense musical journey that arises during the lock down period.

An artisan laboratory work wanted and conceived by the singer-songwriter himself who made use of the "Km 0" rules to make it happen.

Recording live in the habitat of his own house and his personal studio, without the help of large recording studios, Fabio Abate conceives this project that ranges from electro-pop to traditional sounds, from the typical ballads of his style to the dream stories of his repertoire.

Ten unpublished songs, with an international flavor, in some of them Fabio often betrays his Sicilian origin also in the dialect and in another - sung in English - he reveals his boundless artistic nature.

Fabio Abate is a singer-songwriter, artistic producer and composer from Catania.

In 2010 he released the album "Itinerario precario (Precarious Itinerary)" for Carmen Consoli's Narciso Records, for which he was also the author. One of the songs written by Fabio, "Senza farsi male (Without getting hurt)", was included in the soundtrack of the film "L'uomo che ama (The man who loves)" by Maria Sole Tognazzi and received a nomination for the Nastri d'Argento and the David di Donatello as best original song.

In 2020 on the occasion of Salvatore Adamo's 60-year career, Fabio Abate sang together with Adamo himself and Riccardo Cocciante, Morgan and other artists the song "La notte", to remember one of the most famous songs of the Italian song that has sold over 100,000,000 copies worldwide.
 

FABIO ABATE – Album “A Km 0”
Italian Pop
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd 
Cd Digital & Cd Physical

-    01 – Plastica
-    02 – L’abitudine
-    03 – E intanto immaginavo
-    04 – Valentina
-    05 – Come ti Vorrei
-    06 – Agatina
-    07 – Ah che bella giornata
-    08 – Il serio del twist
-    09 – Come le stelle
-    10 – Isa li manu

Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1586629687 
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/4NRXAc2tI2o7I8MnGscXQ6 
YouTube https://youtu.be/KPYj_mWnzRU
www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

Communiqué publié par Braoude Lydia
Published on 25/10/2021 à 15:34 sur 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd

www.plazamayorcompany.com/
Contacter

Press release copyrights free 24presse.com

Images

Send email to
Braoude Lydia

Company : Plaza Mayor Company ltd

Press contact

Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd

Contacter

Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com/

Diffuser
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion

Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "musique"