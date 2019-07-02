musique





Multi Awards Nominee

Award Winner - Album of the year - ISSA Awards 2020



An instrumental solo album recognizable among a thousand!



Gil Fourny is an entire artist performing his work with classical orchestral atmospheres. He is an outstanding solo guitarist, able to play crazy phrases, melancholy, nuances.



An unique universe of emotions.

Great artists influenced him, spoke to him emotionally and pushed him to do his best, not to mention his boundless passion to create his own compositions in his studio, inspired by the "Progressive Symphonic Rock".

GIL FOURNY – Album “Music”

World orchestral music

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Distribution The Orchard – Sony Music

01 – Europa (Carlos Santana) – 04:12

02 – Celtic Game (Gil Fourny) – 04:43

03 – Monsieur Jack (Gil Fourny) – 03 :22

04 – Amazing Grace (William Walker) – 03:52

05 – Desert Crossing (Gil Fourny) – 05:28

06 – Sabre Dance (Aram Khatchatourian) – 03 :40

07 – Unchained Melody (Alex North) – 04:11

08 – Silence is Gold (Gil Fourny) – 05:25

09 – The White Castle (Gil Fourny) – 03:09

10 – Asturias (Isaac Albeniz) – 03:46

Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1565809478

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/5Ffn7yY7VUJuegsbxfam7k

YouTube : https://youtu.be/BTc98mJwYNA

www.plazamayorcompany.com

