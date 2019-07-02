Du lundi au vendredi de 8H à 19H au 05 56 77 88 31

Menu
Envoyer votre communiqué
|

24 | Communiqué de presse

Press release displayed 131 times

print
musique

GIL FOURNY - Album 'Music'

Published on 07/06/2021 à 11:58


Multi Awards Nominee
Award Winner - Album of the year - ISSA Awards 2020


An instrumental solo album recognizable among a thousand!

Gil Fourny is an entire artist performing his work with classical orchestral atmospheres. He is an outstanding solo guitarist, able to play crazy phrases, melancholy, nuances.

An unique universe of emotions.

Great artists influenced him, spoke to him emotionally and pushed him to do his best, not to mention his boundless passion to create his own compositions in his studio, inspired by the "Progressive Symphonic Rock".

GIL FOURNY – Album “Music”
World orchestral music
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Distribution The Orchard – Sony Music

01 – Europa (Carlos Santana) – 04:12
02 – Celtic Game (Gil Fourny) – 04:43
03 – Monsieur Jack (Gil Fourny) – 03 :22
04 – Amazing Grace (William Walker) – 03:52
05 – Desert Crossing (Gil Fourny) – 05:28
06 – Sabre Dance (Aram Khatchatourian) – 03 :40
07 – Unchained Melody (Alex North) – 04:11
08 – Silence is Gold (Gil Fourny) – 05:25
09 – The White Castle (Gil Fourny) – 03:09
10 – Asturias (Isaac Albeniz) – 03:46

Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1565809478 
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/5Ffn7yY7VUJuegsbxfam7k 
YouTube : https://youtu.be/BTc98mJwYNA
www.plazamayorcompany.com
 

 

Communiqué publié par Braoude Lydia
Published on 07/06/2021 à 11:58 sur 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd


Contacter

Press release copyrights free 24presse.com

Send email to
Braoude Lydia

Company : Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Press contact

Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Contacter
Diffuser
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion

Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "musique"