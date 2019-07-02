24 | Communiqué de presse
Jean-Paul Daroux project - Album "Change ør nø Change"
Published on 24/02/2021 à 18:42
Pianist Jean-Paul Daroux releases 4th album « Change ør nø Change », the eagerly awaited sequel to the previous CD "La légende des 7 sages". The theme of the topics discussed can only sharpen our inspiration for nature, wildlife and the preservation of what remains to be saved. Despite the confinements and its consequences, our motivation has grown. It’s a true note of hope that sounds like a song from the heart.
The multi-faceted music plunges us into a poetic and narrative universe. A successful mix of genres on the borders of pop, jazz and classical. The melodies are beautiful and captivating, the sounds sometimes sweet sometimes wild transport us to another place. The double bass played on the bow gives an orchestral and polyphonic dimension, the piano caresses, strikes and vibrates over its entire range, the fiery drums twirl, rumble and invite us to dance.
"Change ør nø Change", an album truer than life, a song from the heart for our future...
"Change ør nø Change"
1. "Change ør nø Change"
2. "The polar bears no longer look at the Northern Lights"
3. "The coronation of the Pangolin"
4. "A heatwave morning on Oxford street"
5. "The endless corridor"
6. "The ballet of jellyfish"
7. "Unspeakable happiness"
8. "Escapade under the red moon"
9. "The hectic odyssey of a baby turtle"
10. "Meeting with the little people of the forest"
Recorded at studio 26 Antibes in November 2019 and July 2020
Jean-Paul Daroux: piano, compositions arrangements
Jean-Christophe Gautier: double bass, arrangements
Luca Scalambrino: drums, arrangements
Sound engineer Frederic Bétin
Mixing Medusa Prod Alex Serieis
Mastering Vox Pro François Fanelli
Graphic design Nicolas Redeyoff
Piano tuning and preparation Karl Jess
Label & Publishing Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Distribution Sergent Major Company Ltd & The Orchard - Sony Music
Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1547581797
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/5F6page5akwMbqBN7t9saJ
YouTube "Teaser" : https://youtu.be/CfTQUJ4wywU
YouTube "Rencontre …" : https://youtu.be/AAn49DMUyyo
YouTube "Les Ours polaires…" : https://youtu.be/FbhJxrugBhU
Fanlinks : https://fanlink.to/eMDm3
http://jeanpauldaroux.wix.com/jean-paul-daroux
www.plazamayorcompany.com
