Pianist Jean-Paul Daroux releases 4th album « Change ør nø Change », the eagerly awaited sequel to the previous CD "La légende des 7 sages". The theme of the topics discussed can only sharpen our inspiration for nature, wildlife and the preservation of what remains to be saved. Despite the confinements and its consequences, our motivation has grown. It’s a true note of hope that sounds like a song from the heart.



The multi-faceted music plunges us into a poetic and narrative universe. A successful mix of genres on the borders of pop, jazz and classical. The melodies are beautiful and captivating, the sounds sometimes sweet sometimes wild transport us to another place. The double bass played on the bow gives an orchestral and polyphonic dimension, the piano caresses, strikes and vibrates over its entire range, the fiery drums twirl, rumble and invite us to dance.



"Change ør nø Change", an album truer than life, a song from the heart for our future...

1. "Change ør nø Change"

2. "The polar bears no longer look at the Northern Lights"

3. "The coronation of the Pangolin"

4. "A heatwave morning on Oxford street"

5. "The endless corridor"

6. "The ballet of jellyfish"

7. "Unspeakable happiness"

8. "Escapade under the red moon"

9. "The hectic odyssey of a baby turtle"

10. "Meeting with the little people of the forest"



Recorded at studio 26 Antibes in November 2019 and July 2020



Jean-Paul Daroux: piano, compositions arrangements

Jean-Christophe Gautier: double bass, arrangements

Luca Scalambrino: drums, arrangements

Sound engineer Frederic Bétin

Mixing Medusa Prod Alex Serieis

Mastering Vox Pro François Fanelli

Graphic design Nicolas Redeyoff

Piano tuning and preparation Karl Jess

Label & Publishing Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Distribution Sergent Major Company Ltd & The Orchard - Sony Music

Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1547581797

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/5F6page5akwMbqBN7t9saJ

YouTube "Teaser" : https://youtu.be/CfTQUJ4wywU

YouTube "Rencontre …" : https://youtu.be/AAn49DMUyyo

YouTube "Les Ours polaires…" : https://youtu.be/FbhJxrugBhU

Fanlinks : https://fanlink.to/eMDm3

http://jeanpauldaroux.wix.com/jean-paul-daroux

www.plazamayorcompany.com



