This work with the general title "Diaspora" takes us to Greece, Cyprus, Canada, France and elsewhere, on real or imaginary journeys, by composer Michalis Andronikou and pianist Katiana Georga.



The title of the CD is inspired by the eternal phenomenon of human migration, the diaspora, its great cultural fruits throughout time, but also the bittersweet nostalgia of the immigrant. Starting from the work "Muses", the two artists created a magical world that highlights the personal experience of the diaspora, in an attempt to re-approach the primordial essence of beauty, in a cross-cultural dreamscape. Mythology becomes one with reality on a journey of life and art, with Jacques Dejean and the Plaza Mayor Company as fellow travelers.



This musical journey, which we hope you enjoy as much as we do, is dedicated to all diaspora populations and to all, through time, victims of wars.





Katiana Georga



Born in Athens, Greece, Katiana Georga is a pianist and musicologist who has lived in Paris since 2000. She studied in Greece, England, and France, and -as a winner of many international competitions- she performed in France, Monaco, Germany, Greece, Italy, and Morocco. "Diaspora" is the fourth CD she recorded.





Michalis Andronikou



Michalis Andronikou is a Greek Cypriot - Canadian composer, musicologist, and researcher, currently residing in Calgary, AB, Canada. He holds a PhD in composition from the University of Calgary. His music has been performed, broadcasted, recorded, and published in more than twenty countries around the world.

Katiana Georga - "Diaspora"

Music composed by Michalis Andronikou

Performed by Katiana Georga

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd



Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1744333551



Spotify https://open.spotify.com/intl-fr/album/1N4tJn1RpFxpYnkCMEc8fM



YouTube https://youtu.be/T1yaL5VL-QA



Cd Physical disponible sur https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/diaspora-katiana-georga-album-cd

www.plazamayorcompany.com

