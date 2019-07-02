musique



Ling Chen, can be translated to: “The Dawn”

"Able to travel one world to the other, with the only jubilation, the pleasure to sing which I love, since always, nourished me" - Angélique Ionatos. "Si la vie était en rose" is Ling Chen’s second album, rich the China highlands melody, the French songs, the Greek songs (some parts translated in mandarin) and one Sephardic song.



"I’ve served to the beauty

Is it, in effect, for me,

Something, the greater?" - Sappho.

Ling means: "Early in the morning" or "High in the sky". Ling Chen, can be translated to: "The Dawn". She is also an interpreter of the Far East melody’s performer and western songs to mandarin interpreter.

Ling Chen - Album "Si la vie était en rose"

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

01 – Ithaque

02 – Mia Thalassa Mikri – Une petite mer

03 – La Javanaise

04 – S’agapo ghiat’is ‘orea - Je t’aime parce que tu es belle…

05 – Shalung Tak

06 – Ti’in afto pou to lene agape – Qu’est ce qu’on appelle Amour ?

07 – Le funanbule

08 – Puncha Puncha

09 – La dame brune



