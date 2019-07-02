Du lundi au vendredi de 8H à 19H au 05 56 77 88 31

Menu
Envoyer votre communiqué
|

24 | Communiqué de presse

print
musique

Ling Chen - Album "Si la vie était en rose"

Published on 30/03/2022 à 15:47


Ling Chen, can be translated to: “The Dawn”

"Able to travel one world to the other, with the only jubilation, the pleasure to sing which I love, since always, nourished me" - Angélique Ionatos. "Si la vie était en rose" is Ling Chen’s second album, rich the China highlands melody, the French songs, the Greek songs (some parts translated in mandarin) and one Sephardic song.

"I’ve served to the beauty
Is it, in effect, for me,
Something, the greater?" - Sappho.

Ling means: "Early in the morning" or "High in the sky". Ling Chen, can be translated to: "The Dawn". She is also an interpreter of the Far East melody’s performer and western songs to mandarin interpreter.

Ling Chen - Album "Si la vie était en rose"
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

  • 01 – Ithaque
  • 02 – Mia Thalassa Mikri – Une petite mer
  • 03 – La Javanaise
  • 04 – S’agapo ghiat’is ‘orea - Je t’aime parce que tu es belle…
  • 05 – Shalung Tak
  • 06 – Ti’in afto pou to lene agape – Qu’est ce qu’on appelle Amour ?
  • 07 – Le funanbule
  • 08 – Puncha Puncha
  • 09 – La dame brune

 
Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album

Deezer https://www.deezer.com/album

YouTube https://youtu.be/QmU1

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

Communiqué publié par Braoude Lydia
Published on 30/03/2022 à 15:47 sur 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd

www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contacter

Press release copyrights free 24presse.com

Images

Send email to
Braoude Lydia

Company : Plaza Mayor Company ltd

Press contact

Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd

Contacter

Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com

Diffuser
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion

Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "musique"