Ling Chen - Album "Si la vie était en rose"
Published on 30/03/2022 à 15:47
Ling Chen, can be translated to: “The Dawn”
"Able to travel one world to the other, with the only jubilation, the pleasure to sing which I love, since always, nourished me" - Angélique Ionatos. "Si la vie était en rose" is Ling Chen’s second album, rich the China highlands melody, the French songs, the Greek songs (some parts translated in mandarin) and one Sephardic song.
"I’ve served to the beauty
Is it, in effect, for me,
Something, the greater?" - Sappho.
Ling means: "Early in the morning" or "High in the sky". Ling Chen, can be translated to: "The Dawn". She is also an interpreter of the Far East melody’s performer and western songs to mandarin interpreter.
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
- 01 – Ithaque
- 02 – Mia Thalassa Mikri – Une petite mer
- 03 – La Javanaise
- 04 – S’agapo ghiat’is ‘orea - Je t’aime parce que tu es belle…
- 05 – Shalung Tak
- 06 – Ti’in afto pou to lene agape – Qu’est ce qu’on appelle Amour ?
- 07 – Le funanbule
- 08 – Puncha Puncha
- 09 – La dame brune
