Mario Hoffman: Thanks to his father, from an early age he became acquainted with the chords, the famous guitarist, Django Reinhardt. His mother sings, and he often accompanies her at a very young age on the terraces of the cafes. Mario is a singular artist, self-taught. Today he tells himself that the time has come to sing in the languages of his origins, it is a real renaissance that is offered to him.



Manouchka Meyer: During his adolescence, Manouchka lived in a low-rent housing in the Paris region often in the evening when she walked her dog, she went to visit the travelers, so she discovered around their campfire, the first chords Gypsy music.

01 - Choun Man - 03:53

02 - Latcho drom - 03:47

03 - Pushka - 04:04

04 - Chpilo Gaiga - 07:16

05 - Diklo Weiss - 04:18

06 - Ethmol - 02:55

07 - Manouchka - 05:26

08 - N’im Mur Léva - 03:15

09 - Narta an trin dives - 03 :31

Compositeur : Mario Hoffman

Auteurs : Mario Hoffman, Pascale Meyer

Arrangeur : Mario Hoffman

Arrangeur du titre Manouchka : Igor Rover

Drums : Jean Phillipe Motte

Violon : Nadine Collon , Iréne Ficher

Violoncelle : Mathilde Sternat

Contrebasse : Jean Marc Dauvergne

Accordeon : Laurent Derache

Clarinette : Sylvain Hamel

Guitare : Mario Hoffman



