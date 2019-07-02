24 | Communiqué de presse
Mario Hoffman and Manouchka Meyer, album "Manouchka"
Published on 23/09/2021 à 16:57
Gypsy Time….
A journey into the eternal Gypsy soul through words and music. A journey around a known and unknown world.
Mario Hoffman: Thanks to his father, from an early age he became acquainted with the chords, the famous guitarist, Django Reinhardt. His mother sings, and he often accompanies her at a very young age on the terraces of the cafes. Mario is a singular artist, self-taught. Today he tells himself that the time has come to sing in the languages of his origins, it is a real renaissance that is offered to him.
Manouchka Meyer: During his adolescence, Manouchka lived in a low-rent housing in the Paris region often in the evening when she walked her dog, she went to visit the travelers, so she discovered around their campfire, the first chords Gypsy music.
"MANOUCHKA"
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Distribution Sergent Major Company Ltd
The Orchard - Sony Music
Cd Digital - Cd Physical
01 - Choun Man - 03:53
02 - Latcho drom - 03:47
03 - Pushka - 04:04
04 - Chpilo Gaiga - 07:16
05 - Diklo Weiss - 04:18
06 - Ethmol - 02:55
07 - Manouchka - 05:26
08 - N’im Mur Léva - 03:15
09 - Narta an trin dives - 03 :31
Compositeur : Mario Hoffman
Auteurs : Mario Hoffman, Pascale Meyer
Arrangeur : Mario Hoffman
Arrangeur du titre Manouchka : Igor Rover
Drums : Jean Phillipe Motte
Violon : Nadine Collon , Iréne Ficher
Violoncelle : Mathilde Sternat
Contrebasse : Jean Marc Dauvergne
Accordeon : Laurent Derache
Clarinette : Sylvain Hamel
Guitare : Mario Hoffman
Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1582914865
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/5goJoPQjacoT6KQPNYhh2g
YouTube
Manouchka https://youtu.be/soU6fXqS8X0
Puska https://youtu.be/UM6FL8S6Ne4
www.plazamayorcompany.com
