musique





Album “Manouchka”

Mario Hoffman, author, composer performer, arranger of Gypsy origin. Thanks to his father, from an early age he became familiar with the chords of the famous guitarist, Django Reinhardt.



His mother sings, and he often accompanies her at a very young age to the terraces of cafes. Mario is a singular artist, self-taught. Today, it is said that the time has come to sing in the languages of its origins.



It's a real renaissance that is offered to him with a new album, and a vocal signature. But it is finally a more than unexpected meeting with Manouchka Meyer - author, composer, performer - that will push him to resume his guitar ... With this album, Mario offers us a dynamic and inventive music.

Mario Hoffman & Manouchka Meyer - Album “Manouchka”

Gypsy time - Hommage a Django Reinhart

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd



Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1582914865

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/5goJoPQjacoT6KQPNYhh2g

YouTube :

Manouchka https://youtu.be/soU6fXqS8X0

Puska https://youtu.be/UM6FL8S6Ne4

Choun Man https://youtu.be/whZTfNK7dEU

www.plazamayorcompany.com