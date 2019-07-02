24 | Communiqué de presse
Mario Hoffman concert friday 1st april 2022 at 20h30 Alhambra Paris
Published on 28/03/2022 à 12:43
Album “Manouchka”
Mario Hoffman, author, composer performer, arranger of Gypsy origin. Thanks to his father, from an early age he became familiar with the chords of the famous guitarist, Django Reinhardt.
His mother sings, and he often accompanies her at a very young age to the terraces of cafes. Mario is a singular artist, self-taught. Today, it is said that the time has come to sing in the languages of its origins.
It's a real renaissance that is offered to him with a new album, and a vocal signature. But it is finally a more than unexpected meeting with Manouchka Meyer - author, composer, performer - that will push him to resume his guitar ... With this album, Mario offers us a dynamic and inventive music.
Mario Hoffman & Manouchka Meyer - Album “Manouchka”
Gypsy time - Hommage a Django Reinhart
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1582914865
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/5goJoPQjacoT6KQPNYhh2g
YouTube :
- Manouchka https://youtu.be/soU6fXqS8X0
- Puska https://youtu.be/UM6FL8S6Ne4
- Choun Man https://youtu.be/whZTfNK7dEU
Communiqué publié par Lydia Braoude
Published on 28/03/2022 à 12:43 sur 24presse.com
Lydia Braoude
Plaza Mayor Company ltd
Contacter
Press release copyrights free 24presse.com
Press contact
Lydia Braoude
Plaza Mayor Company ltd
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion
Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "musique"
Mario Hoffman concert friday 1st april 2022 at 20h30 Alh...Publié le 28/03/2022 à 12:43 Mario Hoffman en concert le vendredi 01 avril 2022 à 20...Publié le 24/03/2022 à 11:25 Jose Promis - Album "Promises"...Publié le 10/03/2022 à 16:16