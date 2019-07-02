Du lundi au vendredi de 8H à 19H au 05 56 77 88 31

musique

Mario Hoffman concert friday 1st april 2022 at 20h30 Alhambra Paris

Published on 28/03/2022


 

Album “Manouchka”

Mario Hoffman, author, composer performer, arranger of Gypsy origin. Thanks to his father, from an early age he became familiar with the chords of the famous guitarist, Django Reinhardt.

His mother sings, and he often accompanies her at a very young age to the terraces of cafes. Mario is a singular artist, self-taught. Today, it is said that the time has come to sing in the languages of its origins.

It's a real renaissance that is offered to him with a new album, and a vocal signature. But it is finally a more than unexpected meeting with Manouchka Meyer - author,  composer, performer - that will push him to resume his guitar ... With this album, Mario offers us a dynamic and inventive music.

Mario Hoffman & Manouchka Meyer - Album “Manouchka”
Gypsy time - Hommage a Django Reinhart
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
 

Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1582914865 

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/5goJoPQjacoT6KQPNYhh2g

YouTube :

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

