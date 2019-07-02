24 | Communiqué de presse
Maximilien Mathevon - Album "Bending Reality"
Published on 15/04/2022 à 16:36
Bending Reality talks about the perception of reality, the faculty to interpret and manipulate this reality, to transform and sublimate it. What is true, what is wrong, what are the truths that exist behind appearances and how do they parasitize them?
I wanted to create a constantly evolving sound universe, invaded by musical interferences which distort the appearances of the music. I have also used unusual rhythms on some tracks (7/4) to create a sense of shift and that something is not working in the usual way. This album is a constantly changing canvas, nourished by sounds and rhythms which
add up, add to each other and evolve.
Reality and Questions without answer…
- 01 – Point of View
- 02 – Bending Reality
- 03 – Beyond
- 04 – Twisting Reality
- 05 – Warp
- 06 – Melting Reality
- 07 – Glitch
- 08 – Imagining Reality
Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1614247225
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/3IlC6Egr5R0eAmCQ2wRNkL
YouTube : https://youtu.be/i438HZEBH9M
