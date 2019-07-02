musique



Bending Reality talks about the perception of reality, the faculty to interpret and manipulate this reality, to transform and sublimate it. What is true, what is wrong, what are the truths that exist behind appearances and how do they parasitize them?



I wanted to create a constantly evolving sound universe, invaded by musical interferences which distort the appearances of the music. I have also used unusual rhythms on some tracks (7/4) to create a sense of shift and that something is not working in the usual way. This album is a constantly changing canvas, nourished by sounds and rhythms which

add up, add to each other and evolve.

Maximilien Mathevon - Album " Bending Reality "

Reality and Questions without answer…

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

01 – Point of View

02 – Bending Reality

03 – Beyond

04 – Twisting Reality

05 – Warp

06 – Melting Reality

07 – Glitch

08 – Imagining Reality

Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1614247225

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/3IlC6Egr5R0eAmCQ2wRNkL

YouTube : https://youtu.be/i438HZEBH9M

www.plazamayorcompany.com