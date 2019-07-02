24 | Communiqué de presse
Raghunath Manet - Album “Veena Dreams”
2,3, and 4 December at Radio France Theater
With Gilberto Gil
A magician of sound and senses, Raghunath Manet takes us into a world of vision and fusion. Like a prophet of happiness, he gives meaning to our desires elsewhere.
A native of Pondicherry, India, Dr. Raghunath Manet is an artist, dancer-choreographer, musician composer, singer, writer, actor and filmmaker.
In dance he specializes in the classical Indian Bharatanatyam, and in music he performs on the Veena, Indian stringed instrument.
Raghunath performs on international stages (Opera-Bastille, London’s Shakespeare Globe, Rome’s Olympico Theater) and has performed with Archie Shepp, Michel Portal, Didier Lockwood, Richard Galliano and Carolyn Carlson. In 2018, Dr Manet received the Special Recognition Award “Global Ambassador for Indian Music” from the Indywood Film Festival.
Raghunath Manet
Album “Veena Dreams”
World vision and fusion…
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Cd Digital – Cd Physical Limited Edition
Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1619978598
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/0yAG43LrBnDJfdlJ7cPjml
YouTube https://youtu.be/vs5uimgsFsg
Tv5Monde interview on July 21, 2022
https://information.tv5monde.com/video/raghunath-manet-un-air-de-veena-envoutant
