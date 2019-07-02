musique





A Setâr unique sound…

Sajad KIANI is an aspiring musician from Iran. He plays the Setâr, which is a fabulous instrument, with a thousand colors and bewitching sounds. A small lute that has a great and long history, from the times of the dynasties of the great Sassanid kings, who contributed to the renown of its country, until today. A little Lute that unites peoples, from the Bosphorus to the Indus Valley.

In Iran he is an artist recognized for his musical art and for his work of composition. He was thus able to collaborate with Iranian film directors and actors on stage and obviously the brightest musicians from his country. This also enabled him to have beautiful gathering and make new acquaintances while performing in concerts.

Since 2017 he has chosen to come and live in France, to make his music heard, to nourish his writing with artistic and human encounters as well as the creative vitality offered by this exotically beautiful country.

Presentation Album “VIEW”

Listen to the sounds around you, what do you hear? Is there a sound that could be the very beginning of a song? Can you hear some musical notes? Try to mix these sounds in your mind. If you wanted to play the same sound with an instrument, what kind of sound would it wind up?

To find the answer of these questions, Sajad Kiani picks up his instrument, goes to the wild nature and, while listening to the sounds such as rain, sea, forest, desert and night, searches for the hidden music of life.

The album "View", is the result of this journey. An album recorded in nature with the real natural sounds. The main purpose of "view" is not to recreate the sound of rain and sea. Rather, it seeks to give us the vision to be able to discover and enjoy the music of life ourselves.

SAJAD KIANI – Album « VIEW »

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

CD Digital & CD Physical

Apple Music : https://music.apple.com/us/album/view/1574147751

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/7cHCOqHacNZs8LJplE1NvG

YouTube : https://youtu.be/HuGg33mHoRU



