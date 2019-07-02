Du lundi au vendredi de 8H à 19H au (33) (0)9 52 93 38 78

'Sword and Fire' - Gil Fourny

Published on 19/06/2024



The Sword & Fire album that you are about to discover is a true odyssey, a breathtaking journey through grandiose soundscapes and intense emotions.

From the first notes, you are transported into a fantastic universe where courage, passion and greatness of soul are celebrated. Gil Fourny's epic compositions take you from snow-capped peaks to windswept plains, from heroic battles to moments of calm and reflection.

Each song on Sword & Fire is a piece of the puzzle, helping to weave an immersive musical canvas. The rich and complex orchestral arrangements, the powerful choirs and the captivating solos transport you to the heart of the action, of the intrigue, making you vibrate to the rhythm of the adventures which unfold before your ears.

Gil Fourny - Sword & Fire
A Celtic odyssey
Composed and performed by Gil Fourny
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd


Tracklist

1 - The Traveler (04:13)
2 - Battle For Dreams Island (02:30)
3 - Ride Till Twilight (03:10)
4 - The Witches' Cauldron (01:38)
5 - Betrayed (02:38)
6 - Sword & Fire (02:19)
7 - Brothers In Arms (02:20)
8 - Blood & Bones (03:30)
9 - Ravens On The Moor (02:18)
10 - Ragnarök (02:39)


Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1740096789

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0e79sRONFYVRITfz23CePW

YouTube: https://youtu.be/BA66ygJGA04

Cd Physical: https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/sword-fire-gil-fourny-album-cd

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

