A young immigrant named Eva living in New York during the 1920s dreams of becoming a singer and falls for a pianist with an active imagination….





"When Nicola Abbatangelo asked me to compose both the score and the songs for his first feature "The Land of Dreams" I was obviously overjoyed as this was a chance of a lifetime to express myself in a form, I always felt close to my heart: the musical. Nicola Abbatangelo and Davide Orsini's script was the primary inspiration in conceiving a group of songs that could lead the storytelling crescendo of Eva and Armie's adventure. Some songs are more danceable (with a longer Broadway-ish number) while some others incorporate moments of reflection.



I channeled different experiences of my life as an immigrant in Eva's feelings and in her desire to make it. The score is in line with the Fantasy-like look of the film (and how inspiring have been Mirco Sgarzi's cinematography and Luigi Mearelli's editing), incorporating more aleatoric moments (In the trenches - with a quasi-meta-music moment) and variations on the song themes which are fully developed in the piece called What dreams are made of. I have to thank Nicola for believing in me and strongly wanting me on this film and our producer Marco Belardi for granting us the resources to realize a fully orchestral score (in difficult covid times). And last, but not least, my ultimate thanks go to my music team. Without them I could have never achieved these results."

Fabrizio Mancinelli - Music composer





"It’s never easy to make a movie. Like being on a rollercoaster, we travel at a supersonic speed, between ups and downs. It is for this very reason that I have always considered it essential to surround myself with true and great talents. With Fabrizio we share a true friendship and the dream to create stories that can give the audience that same amazement that pushed us, since childhood, to pursue this career. This was the propulsive force behind all the work on The Land Of Dreams. I wish Fabrizio, a marvelous Artist, and all the people who will listen to the beautiful music from our film, to never stop hoping and dreaming."



Nicola Abbatangelo – Director

The land of dreams

(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

A film by Nicola Abbantagelo

Music by Fabrizio Mancinelli

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

