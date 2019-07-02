musique

Plaza Mayor Company Ltd will release a soundtrack album for The Life Ahead - Director Edoardo Ponti, Starring: Sophia Loren, Ibrahima Gueye… Original Music Soundtrack composed by Gabriel Yared.

A Holocaust survivor running a daycare business forms an unlikely friendship with a bitter street kid when she takes him in after he robs her.





Gabriel Yared' s short text about the film:

"I began my work on The Life Ahead shortly after it was shot, but it was not yet fully edited or completed. Edoardo Ponti (director) came to see me in Paris in December 2019 to discuss what he was after in terms of the music. I watched the film and loved it straight away. It has a gentle sweetness and melancholia, which is very unique.



I firstly started working on my themes, which I shared with Edoardo, and then I gradually adapted them to specific scenes. The most important theme was the “Hebraic Song”, which Edoardo calls the DNA of the film. This is a piece that Madame Rosa listens to in her cellar, reminding her of her parents and childhood memories in Auschwitz.



Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic health measures, we had to work from a distance, me in Paris and Edoardo in LA. Almost every day I would send him my findings and we would talk over everything together. Edoardo is very particular with his choices, and just like me, he has an almost obsessive perseverance. This resulted in a very productive, involved and refined collaboration. The Life Ahead is a fantastic film starring Sophia Loren (Edoardo’s mother), and I’m sure everyone will find it very moving, deeply relatable and current."

Gabriel Yared

Paris, October 2020

TRACKLIST

01 Madame Rosa - 04:00

02 People Call Me Momo - 00:56

03 Police Raid - 02:05

04 Momo Sketches - 01:04

05 Olive Tree Grove - 01:33

06 Picking Up Drugs - 01:23

07 Hospital Breakout - 01:40

08 Illness - 02:04

09 Helping Rosa - 01:41

10 Momo Cries - 02:25

11 Momo and Rosa - 05:48

12 Drug Dealing Montage (Bonus Track) - 01:18

Length: 26:11

Original Music Composed by Gabriel Yared

Orchestrations by Gabriel Yared & Jay-Alan Miller

Momo Theme Arranged and Produced by William Goodrum

Score Conducted by John Ashton Thomas

Orchestral Leaders:

1st Violin - Thomas Bowes

2nd Violin - Steve Morris

Viola - Peter Lale

Cello - Ian Burdge

Double Bass - Chris Lawrence

Solo Violin - Thomas Bowes

Solo Cello - Ian Burdge

Oboe - Chris Cowie

Clarinet - Nicholas Bucknall

Keyboards - Gabriel Yared

Guitar, Bass, Keyboards, Whistling, Programming - William Goodrum

Drums, Percussion, Drum Programming, Keyboards - Nathaniel Morgan

Score Recorded and Mixed at Air Studios, Lyndhurst Rd, London

Score Recording and Mixing Engineer - Nick Wollage

Assistant Recording Engineers - Jack Mills, Rebecca Hordern

Pro Tools Operator - John Prestage

Score Editor - Fiona Cruickshank

Librarian - Dave Foster

Music Editor - Oliver Howlett

Assistant to Composer - Dimitra Christofidou

Score Programming - Oliver Howlett & Dimitra Christofidou

Score Preparation - Jay-Alan Miller & Dakota Music

Music Supervisor & Score Coordinator - Becky Bentham (Hothouse Music Ltd)

Assistant Score Coordinators - Gabby Thompson & Aria Khrime

Orchestra Contractor - Lucy Whalley for Isobel Griffiths Ltd

Soundtrack Editors - Oliver Howlett & Dimitra Christofidou

Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id1539669663

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/0EltipsIc2bA9JsttBY9Bf

YouTube : https://youtu.be/NCoINVL9_tA

www.plazamayorcompany.com