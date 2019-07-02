24 | Communiqué de presse
THE LIFE AHEAD (La vita davanti a se), original motion picture soundtrack, composed by Gabriel Yared
Published on 23/11/2020 à 15:58
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd will release a soundtrack album for The Life Ahead - Director Edoardo Ponti, Starring: Sophia Loren, Ibrahima Gueye… Original Music Soundtrack composed by Gabriel Yared.
A Holocaust survivor running a daycare business forms an unlikely friendship with a bitter street kid when she takes him in after he robs her.
Gabriel Yared' s short text about the film:
"I began my work on The Life Ahead shortly after it was shot, but it was not yet fully edited or completed. Edoardo Ponti (director) came to see me in Paris in December 2019 to discuss what he was after in terms of the music. I watched the film and loved it straight away. It has a gentle sweetness and melancholia, which is very unique.
I firstly started working on my themes, which I shared with Edoardo, and then I gradually adapted them to specific scenes. The most important theme was the “Hebraic Song”, which Edoardo calls the DNA of the film. This is a piece that Madame Rosa listens to in her cellar, reminding her of her parents and childhood memories in Auschwitz.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic health measures, we had to work from a distance, me in Paris and Edoardo in LA. Almost every day I would send him my findings and we would talk over everything together. Edoardo is very particular with his choices, and just like me, he has an almost obsessive perseverance. This resulted in a very productive, involved and refined collaboration. The Life Ahead is a fantastic film starring Sophia Loren (Edoardo’s mother), and I’m sure everyone will find it very moving, deeply relatable and current."
Gabriel Yared
Paris, October 2020
TRACKLIST
01 Madame Rosa - 04:00
02 People Call Me Momo - 00:56
03 Police Raid - 02:05
04 Momo Sketches - 01:04
05 Olive Tree Grove - 01:33
06 Picking Up Drugs - 01:23
07 Hospital Breakout - 01:40
08 Illness - 02:04
09 Helping Rosa - 01:41
10 Momo Cries - 02:25
11 Momo and Rosa - 05:48
12 Drug Dealing Montage (Bonus Track) - 01:18
Length: 26:11
Original Music Composed by Gabriel Yared
Orchestrations by Gabriel Yared & Jay-Alan Miller
Momo Theme Arranged and Produced by William Goodrum
Score Conducted by John Ashton Thomas
Orchestral Leaders:
1st Violin - Thomas Bowes
2nd Violin - Steve Morris
Viola - Peter Lale
Cello - Ian Burdge
Double Bass - Chris Lawrence
Solo Violin - Thomas Bowes
Solo Cello - Ian Burdge
Oboe - Chris Cowie
Clarinet - Nicholas Bucknall
Keyboards - Gabriel Yared
Guitar, Bass, Keyboards, Whistling, Programming - William Goodrum
Drums, Percussion, Drum Programming, Keyboards - Nathaniel Morgan
Score Recorded and Mixed at Air Studios, Lyndhurst Rd, London
Score Recording and Mixing Engineer - Nick Wollage
Assistant Recording Engineers - Jack Mills, Rebecca Hordern
Pro Tools Operator - John Prestage
Score Editor - Fiona Cruickshank
Librarian - Dave Foster
Music Editor - Oliver Howlett
Assistant to Composer - Dimitra Christofidou
Score Programming - Oliver Howlett & Dimitra Christofidou
Score Preparation - Jay-Alan Miller & Dakota Music
Music Supervisor & Score Coordinator - Becky Bentham (Hothouse Music Ltd)
Assistant Score Coordinators - Gabby Thompson & Aria Khrime
Orchestra Contractor - Lucy Whalley for Isobel Griffiths Ltd
Soundtrack Editors - Oliver Howlett & Dimitra Christofidou
Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id1539669663
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/0EltipsIc2bA9JsttBY9Bf
YouTube : https://youtu.be/NCoINVL9_tA
www.plazamayorcompany.com
