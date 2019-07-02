tech







HypnoVR : a virtual reality medical hypnosis solution



Already widely used in anaesthesia and in the operating theatre, HypnoVR is constantly developing new applications of its digital therapy for the medical practice. HypnoVR’s software is used in many medical specialties outside the operating theatre to reduce patients' pain and anxiety and also to manage the stress of care staff, with clinically validated efficiency. This certification underpins the potential of the solution and expands HypnoVR’s international growth perspectives.





HypnoVR



Achievement of ISO 13485: 2016 certification



"ISO certification is a real recognition of the investment of our whole team in structuring our activity. Besides being recognised at the international level, it is crucial for designing safe, efficient medical equipment." explain Drs. Chloé Chauvin and Denis Graff, the co-founders of HypnoVR.



A quality management process



"The award of the ISO 13485:2016 certification represents a new key stage for HypnoVR in its role as a manufacturer of medical device. This certification consolidates the quality management process, which we have implemented and which is crucial in order to develop a solution in the regulatory health framework. This challenging certification also underlines the growth of the company, which is currently meeting the highest levels of performance, quality and safety. This certification allows us to continue making HypnoVR a key player in the non-chemical treatment of pain and anxiety." states Nicolas Schaettel, co-founder and President of HypnoVR.





HypnoVR Therapy



About Standard ISO 13485:2016

Standard ISO 13485: 2016, which is internationally recognised, establishes the requirements relating to a quality management system suitable for the medical equipment sector.

In the face of regulation, which imposes increasingly rigorous requirements at each stage of a product's life cycle, including in matters of service and delivery standard ISO 13485:2016 allows bodies to demonstrate the efficacy of their quality management procedures and to implement best practice in all their activities.

About HypnoVR



HypnoVR is a company specialising in the development of digital therapies for the treatment of pain, the management of stress and anxiety.

The French market leader, HypnoVR designs, develops and markets software and medical equipment, which constitute innovative alternatives to medicinal sedation, accessible to the greatest possible number.