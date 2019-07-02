tech





A new carbon wheel generation : half the weight aluminum



The Milan show as the most important international motorcycles Exhibition brings together professionals and individuals. On this special occasion, motorcycle manufacturers and bikers will discover this new carbon wheel generation with half the weight of the current high performance Aluminum wheel and tremendous improvement of riding.





Disruptive product



Many years of collaboration between the R&D center and motorcycle manufacturers on high mechanical resistance composite parts development allowed to design a new disruptive product. Resulting from the patented process and a cutting-edge expertise in composite materials, this carbon fiber wheel range is indented to mass production. It’s a turning point for the motorcycle industry because this new production line will enable to offer for sale a Carbone wheelset at a price less than 1700 € with the highest level of quality and security.





Compatible with any type of motorcycle



This one has been designed to be compatible with any type of motorcycle, allowing a perfect adaptability never seen on the composite market. This was made possible thanks to our disruptive technology and our patented process.





Production unit : 2000m²



The production unit of more than 2000m² under construction in Aix-en-Provence will allow a production capacity in tens of thousands, that will match with the motorcycle industry demand and could be upgraded if needed due to modular mass production process.



The first road version will be available before the 1st trimester ending, at first for Aftermarket, then for the OEM. The second one, already in development will be launched at the end of the 1st semester.



You can meet us during EICMA show at Hall 22, R05.





About C-Inertia



C-Inertia is a start-up company dedicated to the production of new Carbon wheels and other components to match the new revolution of the mobility in the next decade.



