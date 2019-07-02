tech



In view of the health context and the still limited travel, Sysdream, the Cybersecurity division of Hub One, a digital technology operator for businesses, will be organizing the 10th edition of its famous international event Hack In Paris in a 100% virtual format from November 15 to 19 2021. This immersive 3D virtual format will allow all participants to create their own avatar and access conferences, workshops and other activities as if they were on-site.

As every year, the event will feature three days of training combining theory and practice, followed by two days of conferences dedicated to IT security. Participants will also be able to attend workshops to learn while having fun, as well as organize online meetings with all the event sponsors.







In addition, Hack In Paris will be an opportunity to participate in fun activities where several teams will compete online and showcase their cyber skills such as the Wargame, a game in the form of Capture the Flag, and the Hacker Jeopardy, a culture quiz dedicated to cybersecurity.

"Hack In Paris has been a great success since its inception and we wanted to celebrate its 10th anniversary. As this event brings together experts and enthusiasts from all over the world, we have chosen a unique virtual 3D format in order to guarantee the safety of everyone and to respect the rules in force regarding travel", underlines Olivier Franchi, Managing Director of Sysdream. "Cybersecurity issues are increasingly present both professionally and in our societies and we are delighted to allow all our participants to enrich their skills in this area."

About Sysdream

Sysdream is part of the Cybersecurity division of the Hub One Group. It provides major public and private accounts in France and abroad with a wide range of solutions based on technical and organizational audits, trainings and cyber trainings. In terms of infrastructure protection, it offers its clients the implementation of a SOC – Security Operations Center.

