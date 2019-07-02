24 | Communiqué de presse
'ANDROMEDE' - Christina Goh
Published on 11/06/2024 à 12:57
More than twenty years after its birth, Christina Goh's musical concept continues to amaze. The "black pearl of Afro-blues" has never been so justly named. With ANDROMEDE, the vocalist redefines her time frame: her powerful, soulful voice retraces the story of Ovid's mythical Andromeda with a set of wonders rooted in forgotten blues and a strangely contemporary sound.
Here, the composer's frequencies twirl between percussion, authentic electric instruments from the 70s and the electronic sounds of the 21st century. This album is a world in itself: that of Andromeda, painted with the pen of Christina Goh, who authentically confirms the uniqueness of a universe.
Andromède - Christina Goh
Album 8 titres, inspired by Les Métamorphoses d’Ovide (Livre IV)
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Cd Digital
Cd Physical Edition Limitée
Tracklist
1 - Visages Brûlés
Auteure-compositrice : Christina Goh
2 - Andromède Song
Auteure-compositrice : Christina Goh
3 - Métamorphoses
Auteure-compositrice : Christina Goh
4 - Pétrifiés
Auteure-compositrice : Christina Goh
5 - L'ailleurs
Auteure-compositrice : Christina Goh
6 - D'hier à demain
Auteure-compositrice : Christina Goh
7 - Famille (Constellations)
Auteure-compositrice : Christina Goh
8 - Wings of Imagination
Auteure : Phillis Wheatley (18ème siècle) / Compositrice : Christina Goh
Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1734395369
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6wUvjBb0jyKEWnLDta0dop
YouTube: https://youtu.be/5k3rWiaJHpk
Cd Physical Store: https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/andromede-christina-goh-album-cd
www.plazamayorcompany.com
