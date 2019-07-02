musique





More than twenty years after its birth, Christina Goh's musical concept continues to amaze. The "black pearl of Afro-blues" has never been so justly named. With ANDROMEDE, the vocalist redefines her time frame: her powerful, soulful voice retraces the story of Ovid's mythical Andromeda with a set of wonders rooted in forgotten blues and a strangely contemporary sound.



Here, the composer's frequencies twirl between percussion, authentic electric instruments from the 70s and the electronic sounds of the 21st century. This album is a world in itself: that of Andromeda, painted with the pen of Christina Goh, who authentically confirms the uniqueness of a universe.

Andromède - Christina Goh

Album 8 titres, inspired by Les Métamorphoses d’Ovide (Livre IV)

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Cd Digital

Cd Physical Edition Limitée



Tracklist

1 - Visages Brûlés

Auteure-compositrice : Christina Goh

2 - Andromède Song

Auteure-compositrice : Christina Goh

3 - Métamorphoses

Auteure-compositrice : Christina Goh

4 - Pétrifiés

Auteure-compositrice : Christina Goh

5 - L'ailleurs

Auteure-compositrice : Christina Goh

6 - D'hier à demain

Auteure-compositrice : Christina Goh

7 - Famille (Constellations)

Auteure-compositrice : Christina Goh

8 - Wings of Imagination

Auteure : Phillis Wheatley (18ème siècle) / Compositrice : Christina Goh



Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1734395369

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6wUvjBb0jyKEWnLDta0dop

YouTube: https://youtu.be/5k3rWiaJHpk



Cd Physical Store: https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/andromede-christina-goh-album-cd



www.plazamayorcompany.com

