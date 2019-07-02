24 | CommuniquÃ© de presse
Basstronautz's new album - 'Album II, The Italian Sound'
Published on 25/02/2026 Ã 16:12
The second chapter of the BASSTRONAUTZ saga represents a significant stylistic turning point: whereas the first album's sound alluded more to a more distinctly dance-electronic world, here the sonic kaleidoscope is further enriched with robust fusion influences, leading the listener to an even more stimulating immersive experience, featuring memorable melodies, rock-solid grooves, as well as virtuosic improvisations and splashes of electronica, ambient, and cinematic influences. The underlying theme is sci-fi imagery and the Bass, in all its fascinating forms.
BASSTRONAUTZ Album II
The Italian Sound
Stylistic turning point
Label Plaza Mayor Company
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/2jXaEJKyPw1Gl8e54uVTcO
Deezer : https://www.deezer.com/album/879209522
YouTube : https://youtu.be/soxg2pbe6QE
FanLinks : https://fanlink.tv/wXUK
CD Physical Order : https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/ii-basstronautz-album-cd
CommuniquÃ© publiÃ© par Braoude Lydia
Published on 25/02/2026 Ã 16:12 sur 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contacter
Press release copyrights free 24presse.com
Press contact
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd
Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com
un communiquÃ©
de presseLancer une diffusion
Derniers communiquÃ©s de presse de la catÃ©gorie "musique"
Basstronautz's new album - 'Album II, The Italian Sound'...PubliÃ© le 25/02/2026 Ã 16:12 Sortie de l'Album II 'The Italian Sound' de Basstronautz...PubliÃ© le 25/02/2026 Ã 16:11 Sortie de la bande originale du film 'Red Bird', par Ale...PubliÃ© le 11/02/2026 Ã 12:42 'Red Bird' - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Alexa...PubliÃ© le 11/02/2026 Ã 12:40 Sortie de la bande originale du film 'Selon Joy', par RÃ...PubliÃ© le 12/01/2026 Ã 14:22 'Selon Joy' - Original Soundtrack by RÃ©mi Boubal...PubliÃ© le 12/01/2026 Ã 14:22 Sortie de l'album 'French movies in New York' de Laurent...PubliÃ© le 09/12/2025 Ã 12:24 Laurent Epstein's new album - French Movies in New York'...PubliÃ© le 09/12/2025 Ã 12:24 Sortie de la bande originale du film '7 jours en juin', ...PubliÃ© le 02/12/2025 Ã 11:17 '7 jours en juin' - Original Soundtrack by David Aboucay...PubliÃ© le 02/12/2025 Ã 11:16