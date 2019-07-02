 27746tt

Du lundi au vendredi de 8H Ã  19H au (33) (0)9 52 93 38 78

Menu
Envoyer votre communiquÃ©

24 | CommuniquÃ© de presse

print
musique

Basstronautz's new album - 'Album II, The Italian Sound'

Published on 25/02/2026 Ã  16:12



The second chapter of the BASSTRONAUTZ saga represents a significant stylistic turning point: whereas the first album's sound alluded more to a more distinctly dance-electronic world, here the sonic kaleidoscope is further enriched with robust fusion influences, leading the listener to an even more stimulating immersive experience, featuring memorable melodies, rock-solid grooves, as well as virtuosic improvisations and splashes of electronica, ambient, and cinematic influences. The underlying theme is sci-fi imagery and the Bass, in all its fascinating forms.

BASSTRONAUTZ Album II
The Italian Sound
Stylistic turning point
Label Plaza Mayor Company


Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/2jXaEJKyPw1Gl8e54uVTcO

Deezer : https://www.deezer.com/album/879209522

YouTube : https://youtu.be/soxg2pbe6QE

FanLinks : https://fanlink.tv/wXUK

CD Physical Order : https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/ii-basstronautz-album-cd

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

CommuniquÃ© publiÃ© par Braoude Lydia
Published on 25/02/2026 Ã  16:12 sur 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd

www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contacter

Press release copyrights free 24presse.com

Send email to
Braoude Lydia

Company : Plaza Mayor Company ltd

Press contact

Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company ltd

Contacter

Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com

Diffuser
un communiquÃ©
de presseLancer une diffusion

Derniers communiquÃ©s de presse de la catÃ©gorie "musique"