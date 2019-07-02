musique







The second chapter of the BASSTRONAUTZ saga represents a significant stylistic turning point: whereas the first album's sound alluded more to a more distinctly dance-electronic world, here the sonic kaleidoscope is further enriched with robust fusion influences, leading the listener to an even more stimulating immersive experience, featuring memorable melodies, rock-solid grooves, as well as virtuosic improvisations and splashes of electronica, ambient, and cinematic influences. The underlying theme is sci-fi imagery and the Bass, in all its fascinating forms.

BASSTRONAUTZ Album II

The Italian Sound

Stylistic turning point

Label Plaza Mayor Company



Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/2jXaEJKyPw1Gl8e54uVTcO

Deezer : https://www.deezer.com/album/879209522

YouTube : https://youtu.be/soxg2pbe6QE

FanLinks : https://fanlink.tv/wXUK

CD Physical Order : https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/ii-basstronautz-album-cd

www.plazamayorcompany.com