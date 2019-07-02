musique







Cinema must be listened to... not just watched



Since its inception, cinema has attained artistic worth 80% of the time (if not even 90%) due to its music. This is because the visual aspect is, first of all, narrated by the musical notes which have always expressed the "unsaid" underlying the images. Therefore, cinema should firstly be played to be understood viscerally, and, only then, as something integral, scripted, acted, directed, photographed, set designed, edited acoustically and visually, and then worked by hand. Without an original score, many of the films we know and love would not be the same, and wouldn’t leave that indelible mark on our cinematic memory many years after seeing them in theaters or directly at home. In this album, "Cinema" is "Played" - hence the magnificent title - by the excellent virtuoso musicians of IL CINEMA SUONATO, a chamber orchestra created by the conductor and composer Marco Fedalto. He is the author of all the orchestrations that are so respectful of the primordial thematic form, yet offer a richly imaginative and enlightening creative interpretation. Furthermore, he is also the composer of two pieces included in the track list with a performance which is both accurate and successful in highlighting every melodic choice made on the film by the original composer, as well as wonderfully vital outside the original context.



This album is an excellent collection of single themes and suites taken from films of yesterday and today, and written by the likes of the eminent Nino Rota, Ennio Morricone, Henry Mancini, Pietro Mascagni, Yann Tiersen, as well as Fedalto himself.

Marco Fedalto – Album "Il Cinema Suonato"

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1748544003

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6zHNLkWQSQ8iGtC0FUZUP4

YouTube: https://youtu.be/Btnh1qWtuHA

Cd Physical: https://cdetvinyle.fr/products/il-cinema-suanoto-marco-fedalto-album-cd



Tracklist CD 01

01 Suite Nino Rota (Amarcord, Mia Malinconia, La Dolce Vita)

Films: Amarcord (1973) & La Dolce Vita (1960)

Composer: Nino Rota - Director: Federico Fellini

02 Suite Once Upon a Time in America (Poverty, Deborah’s Theme)

Film: C’era una volta in America (1984)

Composer: Ennio Morricone - Director: Sergio Leone

03 Comptine d'un Autre Été L'après Midi

Film: Amélie (2001)

Composer: Yann Tiersen - Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

04 Piano Air (Orchestral Version)

Sigla televisiva (2022)

Composer: Marco Fedalto

05 Once Upon a Time in the West

Film: C'era una volta il West (1968)

Composer: Ennio Morricone - Director: Sergio Leone

06 Moon River

Film: Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Composer: Henry Mancini - Director: Blake Edwards

07 Intermezzo Cavalleria

Film: Raging Bull (1980)

Composer: Pietro Mascagni - Director: Martin Scorsese

08 Happy Birthday 5/4*

Film: Mini Pet Pals (2018)

Composer: Marco Fedalto - Director: Sergio Manfio

09 Suite Nuovo Cinema Paradiso (Opening Credits, Love Theme)

Film: Nuovo Cinema Paradiso (1988)

Music: Ennio Morricone - Director: Giuseppe Tornatore

10 - Theme From The Pink Panther**

Film: The Pink Panther (1963)

Music: Henry Mancini - Director: Blake Edwards

BONUS TRACK

11 - Suite Nino Rota (Short Version)

Films: Amarcord (1973) & La Dolce Vita (1960)

Composer: Nino Rota

Director: Federico Fellini





Conductor and Orchestrator : Marco Fedalto

Flutes / Harp : Nicola Vendramin

Clarinets : Matteo Colavitto, * Francesco Socal

*F. Horn : Claude Padoan

Trumpet / F. Horn : Fabrizio Nasetti

Drum Set / Percussion : Francesca Miuzzi, * Andrea De Marchi

Piano : Marco Fedalto, ** Eleonora Daphe Del Grosso

Guitars : Lino Brotto, * Attilio Pisarri

I Violins : Katarzyna Jakubowska, * Lavinia Tassinari

II Violins : Dunja Ilic, * David Mazzacan

Violas : Eiling Labarca Bencomo, * Silvia Vannucci, Jessica Orlando

Cellos : Jakub Jakubowski, * Valentina Migliozzi, Alessandro De Felice

Double Basses : Michele Mancusi, * Luca Stefanato

Electric Bass : Raffaele Bianco

Sound Engineers : Claudio Zambenedetti, Michele Minniti

Post Production : IMPUTLEVEL Group

Recording

San Stino di Livenza (Venezia)

Teatro “Romano Pascutto”

We would like to thank Mrs. Rita Fanton for her kindness



